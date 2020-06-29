Reopening New Jersey: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY -- Indoor portions of shopping malls will be able to open on Monday with strict guidelines, but don't expect Black Friday sized crowds."Malls are an undeniable part of New Jersey culture, and we want these businesses to get back up and running in a safe, responsible manner," said Governor Murphy, early last week. "To keep our restart moving in the right direction, we ask New Jerseyans who wish to head out to the mall or any public setting to do so safely."Retailers attached to malls but with outside entrances have been allowed to operate at a lower capacity, but since March, malls have remained closed.Starting Monday, stores can only have 50% capacity, people must wear masks and social distancing guidelines must be met.Restaurants inside the mall are allowed to offer take-out dining inside the mall and in-person service at outdoor areas outside the mall.Retail kiosks in the mall may also reopen Monday, but they must ensure customers remain six feet apart.All areas with communal seating shall be removed or cordoned off, the governor says.The following businesses that may be located within the indoor portions of shopping malls are to remain closed: gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks and arcades.