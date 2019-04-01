Health & Fitness

'Inside Edition' anchor Deborah Norville to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump on neck

EMBED <>More Videos

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed that she will be undergoing surgery after a viewer spotted a lump on her neck.

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed Monday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

In a video message, Norville said an "Inside Edition" viewer first reached out to say she saw a lump on her neck.

"We live in a world of 'see something, say something,' and I'm really glad we do," Norville said. "I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something."

Norville went on to say the nodule was "a very localized form of cancer" and she would have surgery Tuesday to have it removed.

"There will be no chemo, I'm told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit," she said.

While she's recovering, Norville said Diane McInerney will be "holding down the fort."

"If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and my surgeon," Norville said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcelebritysurgeryu.s. & worldcancer
TOP STORIES
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
Show More
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
Jury gets case in retrial of suspect in Karina Vetrano murder
Woman sought after man stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in New Jersey lake
More TOP STORIES News