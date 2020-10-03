Health & Fitness

Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents

BETHESDA, Maryland -- It's known as Ward 71, that presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center where the president and other high ranking administration officials receive medical care.

President Donald Trump will work here for several days after he tested positive for COVID-19 and came down with symptoms of the virus.

RELATED: President Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports

The suite has offices and conference rooms to receive visitors and hold meetings. It even has a dining room to make high profile guests feel more at home.

For years, Walter Reed has served as the main medical care facility outside The White House for America's presidents.

Ronald Reagan stayed there for surgery. Richard Nixon fought pneumonia there. John F. Kennedy's body was taken there on that fateful day in 1963 after arriving from Dallas.

Inside, there are bedrooms for the president and first lady and guests and while much is kept private about the facility, archival descriptions show there are nine rooms that cover a full floor of the old building.

It's where Trump will call home for the next several days and where he will continue to keep up with his official duties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandhospitalabc newspresident donald trumpgood morning americacovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
VIDEO: Suspect in murder of Queens mother taken away in ambulance
Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
NYC gym decides to open outdoor facility amid pandemic
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
Guggenheim Museum welcomes back visitors
Show More
Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes, killed in plane crash in NY
COVID Updates: Carriage horses return to Central Park
FDNY Fire Zone opens kicking off Fire Prevention Month
AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weekend
Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News