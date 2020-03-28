coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Instacart deliveries may be disrupted due to worker strike

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Instacart deliveries may be disrupted on Monday due to a strike.

Employees of the same-day grocery service company are planning a one-day strike because they say Instacart isn't doing enough to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The on-demand shopping app has seen a surge of business during the outbreak, even announcing this week that it's hiring 300,000 workers to keep up with demand.

However, employees are asking for safety equipment like masks, as well as hazard pay and extended benefits.

Instacart says they are making changes, including extending sick pay for workers and adding bonuses.

