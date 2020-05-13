Coronavirus

Italy easing travel restrictions in place since March as coronavirus infection rates fall

In this picture taken on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, a view of the Canal Grande (Grand Canal) in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ROME -- The Italian government is easing travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people to move freely inside the region where they live as of Monday, and between regions starting June 3.

The government decree announced early Saturday also permits international travel to and from Italy from June 3.

Italy imposed nationwide lockdown rules in early March after it became the first country outside Asia with a major outbreak of coronavirus. More than 31,000 people have died, leaving Italy with the highest death toll after the United States and Britain. But the government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte has gradually reopened the country as the rates of infections and deaths have fallen.

Social distancing rules are being implemented in the sectors of the economy that have reopened, including factories and some businesses. Schools remain closed and crowds are not permitted, though people will be allowed to attend Mass in churches with some restrictions starting next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessitalycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY COVID deaths up slightly, but hospitalizations down
Opera singer giving nightly sidewalk concerts in Brooklyn
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
EXCLUSIVE: Ride-along with police handing out free masks in Brooklyn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY COVID deaths up slightly, but hospitalizations down
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Giants' DeAndre Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery
Show More
NYC ferry service changes coming Monday
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
2 officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building
More TOP STORIES News