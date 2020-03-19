Coronavirus

Italy's coronavirus outbreak death toll hits 3,405, surpassing China as country with most deaths

Italy has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.

Italy reached the gruesome milestone on the same day the epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, China, recorded no new infections. Overall, China on Thursday counted 3,249 dead, 156 fewer than Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus map.

Both Italy's death toll and its new infections shot up again, adding 427 more dead and 5,322 more infections. Overall, Italy has recorded 41,035 infections, more than half of the world's positive cases.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Italy's health care system has been overwhelmed by the virus, and on Thursday a visiting Chinese Red Cross team criticized the failure of Italians to fully quarantine and take the national lockdown seriously.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
CORONAVIRUS
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
How LI's largest school district is coping with the coronavirus
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility opens on Staten Island
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
Coronavirus cases in NYC nears 2,500
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Nassau County: 293 COVID-19 cases, 15 new, plus 3rd death
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
Show More
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
How LI's largest school district is coping with the coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News