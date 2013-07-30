recall

Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle

In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.

The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.

On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

"Despite the low levels reported and in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA, JJCI is initiating this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken," Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. said in a press release.

The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.

J&J said anyone who owns a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder Lot #22318RB is advised to discontinue use of the product.

For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling +1 (866) 565-2229.

J&J shares dropped 4% to $130.86.

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetychildrenbusinessbabyrecallfamilyretailshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream
IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
Video shows chaotic moments leading up to police shooting in NYC
Cold case solved: Man arrested in 1995 murders of 2 NYC teens
Teen jumps into action to help 7-year-old girl hit by car
Show More
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
NJ school bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
AccuWeather: Diminishing winds, still brisk on Friday
First Responder Friday: NJ State Trooper Cassandra Pugh
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
More TOP STORIES News