Coronavirus Update New York City: Javits Center opens as COVID mega-vaccination site

People have started snapping up appointments at the vaccination sites that have opened over the past couple days.
And on Wednesday, two more sites are being added to the mix: one in Westchester County and the other at the Javits Center in New York City.
The Javits, which functioned several months ago as a massive field hospital when New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic, will now serve as a huge vaccine distribution center.
It opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, along with a new site at Westchester County Center in White Plains.
You'll need an appointment at both sites - and making one will be tough.
The sites are already booked for weeks.
If you're eligible, you can make appointments at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.
With the new directive posted by the CDC Tuesday, 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the vaccine.
But as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed out yesterday, there are only 300,000 doses a week coming from federal government, so delays and appointment backlogs are to be expected.
Looking ahead, Cuomo says he is now eyeing rapid testing as a ticket that can help bring New York back from pandemic shutdowns.
"Why can't we use rapid testing to open restaurants in orange zone theaters, offices?" the governor said during part two of his State-of-the-State address on Tuesday. "There are so many options."
"Next," he continued," we will work with the local real estate community to open additional rapid testing sites where people can receive a rapid test hours prior to patronizing a business or engaging in a social activity."
Also on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Citi Field will open as a vaccine distribution center January 25th.
It will be a 24/7 operation, with the goal of vaccinating 7,000 New Yorkers a day.
New York State vaccination sites:
Wednesday 1/13:
Javits Center
State Fair Expo Center, Onondaga County
Thursday 1/14:
Westchester County Center
Friday 1/15:
Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-Thru
SUNY Albany
Next week, more state sites open:
SUNY Stony Brook (LI)
SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson City
Dome Arena, Rochester
Plattsburgh Airport - Drive-thru
SUNY Postdam
Utica Memorial Auditorium
U Buffalo South Campus
Aqueduct Race Track, Queens
