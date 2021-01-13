coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Javits Center opens as COVID mega-vaccination site

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After a rollout that some officials admit was slow, the push is on to get more people vaccinated in New York - and vaccinated quickly.

People have started snapping up appointments at the vaccination sites that have opened over the past couple days.

Check if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

And on Wednesday, two more sites are being added to the mix: one in Westchester County and the other at the Javits Center in New York City.

MORE COVID NEWS: Citi Field, possibly Yankee Stadium to become mega-vaccination sites
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the new mega-vaccinationa sites set to open in New York City.



The Javits, which functioned several months ago as a massive field hospital when New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic, will now serve as a huge vaccine distribution center.

It opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, along with a new site at Westchester County Center in White Plains.

You'll need an appointment at both sites - and making one will be tough.

The sites are already booked for weeks.

If you're eligible, you can make appointments at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

With the new directive posted by the CDC Tuesday, 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the vaccine.

But as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed out yesterday, there are only 300,000 doses a week coming from federal government, so delays and appointment backlogs are to be expected.

MORE | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on New York City's COVID vaccination efforts.



Looking ahead, Cuomo says he is now eyeing rapid testing as a ticket that can help bring New York back from pandemic shutdowns.

"Why can't we use rapid testing to open restaurants in orange zone theaters, offices?" the governor said during part two of his State-of-the-State address on Tuesday. "There are so many options."

"Next," he continued," we will work with the local real estate community to open additional rapid testing sites where people can receive a rapid test hours prior to patronizing a business or engaging in a social activity."

Also on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Citi Field will open as a vaccine distribution center January 25th.

It will be a 24/7 operation, with the goal of vaccinating 7,000 New Yorkers a day.

New York State vaccination sites:
Wednesday 1/13:
Javits Center
State Fair Expo Center, Onondaga County

Thursday 1/14:
Westchester County Center

Friday 1/15:
Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-Thru
SUNY Albany

Next week, more state sites open:
SUNY Stony Brook (LI)
SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson City
Dome Arena, Rochester

Plattsburgh Airport - Drive-thru
SUNY Postdam
Utica Memorial Auditorium

U Buffalo South Campus
Aqueduct Race Track, Queens

CHECK THE LIST of who is eligible for a vaccine in New York State

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
EMBED More News Videos

The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City


How to get vaccinated in the Tri-State area
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Citi Field, possibly Yankee Stadium to become mega-vaccination site
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating COVID-flu combo vaccine
100-year-old woman defies odds, beats COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
84-year-old man dead, 2 hurt after fire ravages Bronx apartments
FBI searching Queens home after online threats discovered: Officials
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer
Powerball up to $550M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York
Show More
Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of NYC
NYC Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
'Unacceptable': Elected leaders dropped ball on vaccine rollout, critic says
More TOP STORIES News