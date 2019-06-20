pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name

NAPERVILLE,Ill. -- One of the best Jeopardy! players of all time used some of his winnings to help further cancer research.

James Holzhauer, affectionately known as Jeopardy James, agreed to donate $1,000 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk, which will take place July 14, 2019.

Halzhauer is fresh off winning 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy, worth a total of $2,462,216.

SEE ALSO: UNC alumna Emma Boettcher defeated Jeopardy record-setter James Holzhauer

Illinois resident Ann Zediker founded the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk after losing her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. After Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Zediker reached out to Holzhauer to see if he'd be willing to join her walk this year.

Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event, but he would love to give a donation. So he sent $1,000 to her foundation.
