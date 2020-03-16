Coronavirus

NJ Coronavirus: Jersey City closes bars, gyms, nail salons, barbershops and more

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City has shut down most establishments amid the spreading COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Steven Fulop announced Monday.

The closures began at noon and include all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, movie theaters, performance centers, gyms, fitness centers, state-licensed cosmetology establishments, barber shops, day care centers, nail salons and non-urgent medical offices including, dental offices, physical therapy clinics and chiropractor offices.

Fulop said the move comes after the city recorded its fourth positive case of COVID-19 Sunday night.

All restaurants are prohibited from providing dine-in services but will be allowed to do to take-out, delivery and drive-thru.

The restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, cafeterias within nursing homes, and similar facilities.


INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases Latest Coronavirus News Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyjersey cityhudson countynew jerseynew jersey newscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ announces school shutdown beginning Wednesday
Coronavirus cancellations: SAT canceled, Vegas strip resorts closing
1st death in Suffolk County, Nassau County cases top 100
NY, NJ, CT agree to shared coronavirus restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY, NJ, CT agree to shared coronavirus restrictions
NJ announces school shutdown beginning Wednesday
1st death in Suffolk County, Nassau County cases top 100
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Coronavirus: NYC schools closed at least until April 20
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly with sun
Firefighter falls through roof in Paterson 4-alarm fire
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Westchester, Rockland counties to declare states of emergency
Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages
More TOP STORIES News