Coronavirus News: Jersey City opens 2 COVID-19 testing sites

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City opened two coronavirus testing sites, one drive-thru and one walk-up, on Friday.They are located on either side of Jersey City to best accommodate residents.The first Jersey City testing site is a drive-thru in the southwest section of the city outside of the former DPW complex, located at 575 NJ-440. The drive-thru allows residents to drive up and show proof of address, before being swabbed and driving away.The second location in the East is walk-up testing site with an expedited process out of the Public Safety Headquarters building located at 465 Marin Boulevard.Both are by appointment only.The center open for walk up testing expected some 125 patients to come to this location on Friday.The nurses and health care professionals are wore their protective gear as they prepared to test Jersey City residents with symptoms.Jersey City now has 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as we have seen once the testing results come in there will be many new cases.This site was set up to answer the needs of people who don't have transportation to drive to the other sites.Plus, it seemed counterproductive to put people who don't have cars on buses to get tested for coronavirus.At the same time, Jersey City is opening a drive-up location on the west side of town.The mayor of Jersey City says both sites can handle about 250 patients each day and in less than three hours over 500 people reached out to make an appointment.While this site is focusing on Jersey City residents, the FEMA run sites in Paramus and Holmdel are going to be for emergency workers and health care workers this weekend.With the strain on the health care system, there is a need to make sure the first responders are not catching the virus and ensure their safety.Any resident who have been exposed to the virus and are exhibiting symptoms - dry cough, fever, or shortness of breath - is asked to call the COVID Call Center 201-547-5535 to make an appointment.Both testing sites and the Call Center will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.