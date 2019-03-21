Jimmy Carter surpasses George H.W. Bush as longest living U.S. president of all time

Jimmy Carter at 94 years and 172 days old has now lived the longest of any U.S. President.
Carter surpassed George H.W. Bush who died Nov. 30 at 94 years and 171 days old.
Carter also holds the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.
Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.
Carter's wife Rosalynn, 91, continue to volunteer in their spare time.
