Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
First minor among new deaths due to coronavirus in NYC
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ National Guardsman becomes US military's 1st death from COVID-19
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from coronavirus
First minor among new deaths due to coronavirus in NYC
LI residents parade around hospital, thank medical workers
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Show More
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
8 NYC Transit workers die due to complications from COVID-19
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
More TOP STORIES News