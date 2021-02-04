COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson files emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson and Johnson has submitted its application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the Food and Drug Administration, the company announced Thursday evening.

The single-shot vaccine is 66% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, 85% effective at preventing severe illness and 100% protective from hospitalization and deaths, the company said last week.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to have product available to ship immediately following authorization and to supply 100 million doses to the United States in the first half of this year.

"Today's submission for emergency use authorization of our investigational single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a pivotal step toward reducing the burden of disease for people globally and putting an end to the pandemic," Dr. Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement, adding that the company is "working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible."

In addition to potentially offering a convenient, single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn't need to be frozen for shipping and long-term storage, like Pfizer's and Moderna's do.

