HEALTH & FITNESS

Johnson & Johnson set to begin listing drug prices in TV commercials

EMBED </>More Videos

The prices will appear at the end of the advertisements.

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
TRENTON, New Jersey --
Johnson & Johnson said Thursday it will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in television ads.

The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step.

The health care giant will begin with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto, said Scott White, head of J&J's North American pharmaceutical marketing. By late March, commercials will give the pill's list price plus typical out-of-pocket costs. The information will appear on screen at the end of the commercial and include a website where people can enter insurance information to get more specific costs.

Without insurance, Xarelto costs $450 to $540 per month, depending on the pharmacy. About 1 million Xarelto prescriptions are filled in the U.S. each month.

J&J's move comes amid growing scrutiny of soaring brand-name drug prices - and follows a Trump administration proposal to require list prices in TV ads. The pharmaceutical industry opposes that, arguing few people pay the high list prices. Some people's out-of-pocket costs, though, are based on list prices.

The main drugmaker trade group instead recommends TV ads start listing a website that gives possible out-of-pocket costs and list prices. Last month, Eli Lilly started doing so, in ads for diabetes medicine Trulicity.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthprescription drugsadvertising
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Long Island doctors give 9-year-old boy new face, lease on life
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Rutgers student hospitalized with bacterial meningitis
Teen who died during basketball practice born with heart problem
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery
Show More
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
NY taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during shutdown
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
More News