Reopening New Jersey - Just do it: Gyms and fitness centers reopen

Gyms across the state are allowed to reopen with restrictions.
Eyewitness News was at Crunch Fitness on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen as dozens of people moved in to start their workouts around 6 a.m.
Welcome back to the gym! This is a Crunch in North Bergen. NJ “health clubs” including gyms, indoor amusement and water parks can reopen today at 25% capacity #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/2QrtIJtsJL— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 1, 2020
"It's a nice way to do cardio. And it's fun," said Justin Bambico.
"I want to take it day by day," he continued. "I don't want to get too comfortable yet, because you don't know what's going to happen."
But so far he's pleased to see everyone following the rules: wearing a mask and keeping their distance.
Every other treadmill is closed.
And capacity is limited to 25 percent, with temperature checks at the door.
We saw one member wiping down the barbell after a chest workout and employees out wiping down benches with disinfectant.
"So right now we have everything six feet apart," manager Alberto Velazquez said as he showed me around. "The benches are six feet apart."
This was long time coming.
One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.
Velazquez told me back in March the North Bergen Crunch Fitness froze the accounts of roughly 7,000 members and furloughed all of their roughly 40 staffers.
So far they've hired back about half, but the journey back to financial health won't be easy.
"We thought it would be maybe a month, maybe two months," said Velazquez. "So, you know, it was almost six months. It's been a very difficult time for all of us."
One positive sign: the long line of people we found waiting to get in before dawn Tuesday.
Was the home workout cutting it, we asked gym member Andrew Pallotto?
"No, it wasn't enough," he said. "You can't bang some weights. People live underneath you. In here you get to be free again."
But Ana Ruiz is still deciding whether she's ready to lunge back into the gym full time.
"I'm trying it out to see how it goes," she said. "But so far it feels okay."
Governor Murphy's executive order covers all health clubs, including fitness centers, indoor amusement parks and water parks.
All of these are now permitted to open at 25 percent capacity.
