vaping

Juul stops sales of popular mint flavor e-cigarettes

Juul is pulling one of its popular vaping pods off store shelves.

The company announced on Thursday that it will stop selling its mint-flavored pods.

The decision comes after recently released studies found the flavor was especially popular among young e-cigarette users.

The company previously stopped the sale of fruit flavors.

It now only offers tobacco and menthol options.

Juul noted in its statement that it has also stopped advertising in the US.

Like other e-cigarette makers, Juul has been facing heightened scrutiny after several deaths that have been linked to vaping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvaping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
New bill to place restrictions on vaping ads on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Service dog released outside during NYC home invasion robbery
Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn
Man climbs onto traffic light in busy Manhattan intersection
MTA unveils fix for debris falling from elevated tracks
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
Fire tears through NY home reported to be former Gucci Estate
Show More
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
81-year-old randomly kicked in the back in Bronx speaks out
Trump dubs Bloomberg 'Little Michael,' says 2020 run would fail
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Fire tears through warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News