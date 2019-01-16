A woman who received a kidney transplant reunited with the woman who saved her life, a fellow member of her church, for the first time Wednesday.Annakay Dennis, 24, received the life-saving surgery five days ago at Westchester Medical Center. The gift of life came courtesy Jennifer Buda, 35, who watched Dennis struggle with her condition at their Kingston church.As a pre-teen, Dennis was diagnosed with lupus, a condition that led to kidney failure and two years on dialysis as she waited for an organ donation.Dennis was a member of Buda's youth group at the Abundant Life Tabernacle Church, and Buda offered to be a donor after discovering they were each other's "miracle match."The transplant procedure was a success, and both are doing well after discharge.The pair reunited for the first time since leaving the hospital.Health experts say living donor transplants involving non-related parties are uncommon, and Dennis and Buda were joined by members of the Transplant Center at Westchester Medical Center.New York state has one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the United States, and officials are hoping stories like this one will prompt others to sign up to be potential donors.----------