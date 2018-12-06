HEALTH & FITNESS

Kids escape from North Carolina day care, make their way onto highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Winston-Salem police are investigating reports after several kids were seen wandering outside of a daycare Tuesday afternoon.

John Clark
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
Leaders of a church-run day care are apologizing after several of the children escaped and made it out to a busy highway.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Pinedale Christian Church's day care in North Carolina as two teachers were monitoring a group of 20 children out on the playground. Six of the kids made their way out of the enclosed playground unnoticed.

The "escapees" got into the church building, went down a hallway, and five of them then made it out the front door. A sixth child was so young he couldn't open the door.

Angie Herman was driving with her fiance on busy Peters Creek Parkway nearby when she got the shock of her life.

"Here comes a little boy, running down the center lane," she told TV station WGHP. "I'm screaming at my fiance, 'Get him, get him, get him, get him, get him!'"

The speed limit on the parkway is 55 miles per hour. An officer happened to be in the area, and together they realized the kids had come from the nearby day care.

"They could've been abducted," Herman said. "They could've been run over."

Pinedale Senior Minister Matthew Sink said they are grateful none of the children got hurt.

"We are devastatingly embarrassed," Sink told WGHP, "But we're thankful we're not talking about a tragedy today because the what-ifs on this are heavy."

Sink said they've taken action with the teachers, and that they will not be with children anymore.

Winston-Salem police along with state and local day care monitoring agencies have been notified.

"We were wrong," Sink said. "There's no point in trying to sugarcoat that or hide it. We just have to own it and figure out how to go forward from here."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthday caredaycareschool safetyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Pioneering face lift technique helps women approaching midlife
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
24 Amazon workers hospitalized by bear repellent fumes in NJ
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Dad makes 10-year-old walk 5 miles to school for bullying
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Show More
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
2-alarm house fire in Orange injures 2 people
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
Search continues for crews of 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan, 1 killed
More News