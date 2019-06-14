e. coli

King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk

NORWICH, Vt -- A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted on its website a statement from King Arthur Flour saying the company is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour. The company said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

RELATED: What is E. coli? What are the symptoms?

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. The recall doesn't include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker's Catalogue or the Baker's Store in Norwich, Vermont. The recall affects products with six lot codes and three "best used by" dates.

The company says it was informed by ADM Milling that certain wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallu.s. & worlde. coli
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
E. COLI
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
E. coli outbreak possibly linked to ground beef: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
Police kill coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
Show More
Sign President Trump's digital birthday card
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Tanker attacks: Iran denies responsibility; US releases video
Tanning salon owner accused of spying on customers
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
More TOP STORIES News