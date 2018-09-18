GLAM LAB

Korean skin care: Why is it the best?

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Glam Lab: Why is world obsessed with Korean skin care?

From face creams and masks to facials, Korean skin-care routines are known to be some of the best in the beauty world. So what is it that sets K-beauty apart?

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Summer is ending, and we're all trying to get back into a better routine for fall. So, why not work in a better skin regiment?

From face creams and masks to facials, Korean skin-care routines are known to be some of the best in the beauty world. So what is it that sets K-beauty apart? I broke it all down in this episode of Glam Lab.

I sat down with the creator and founder of Savor Beauty and Spa, Angela Kim. Once a concert pianist, Angela was walking on stage when she broke out in hives from a "natural" cream. Upon checking the ingredients, she discovered there was nothing "natural" about what she was putting on her skin.

So what did she do? She made her own concoction with true, organic ingredients. A few years later, Savor Beauty was born. These products are so fresh that if you're getting a facial, the serum or cream rubbed on your face is probably only a week or two old.

I received their signature facial, but it felt more like a beauty lesson. I learned what products are best for my skin and what I should stay away from. I walked away with a customized skin-care routine that has changed my world!

And, with perfect timing for fall, Savor Beauty has quickly become known for their unbelievable Pumpkin Enzyme Facial that exfoliated and brightened my skin like nothing I've seen before!

It's not just the products that set K-Beauty apart -- it's an entire cultural phenomenon. To learn all about Korean skin care, check out the latest episode of Glam Lab!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeauty & lifestyleglam laboriginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
Is professional teeth whitening really worth it?
Foot Detox Pads: Health or Hoax?
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: An aspirin a day may do more harm than good
Teen vaping at 'epidemic' levels, health officials say
Surgery turns teen cancer survivor's ankle into knee joint
9/11-related illnesses taking a staggering toll on agencies
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence arrive
Suspect due in court after explosive Brooklyn garage fire
NYPD: Woman with knife fatally shot by police in Queens
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Mother accused of killing toddler daughter due in court
Microburst causes power outages in Summit, New Jersey
Mom teaches son lesson with 'I am a bully' shirt
Japanese billionaire will be 1st to circle moon on SpaceX
Show More
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
Senate hearing planned next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Food, water handouts set in isolated Wilmington Isle
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More News