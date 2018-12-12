HEALTH & FITNESS

Recall issued for Kotex tampons after customers say pieces were left inside body

EMBED </>More Videos

DALLAS, Texas --
Some Kotex tampons were recalled after reports from some customers that the tampon came apart inside of their bodies during removal.

Kimberly-Clark voluntarily recalled some U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency sold throughout the United States and Canada.

The recall is limited to specific lots of the tampons that were manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and distributed between October 17, 2016, and October 23, 2018.

No other U by Kotex-branded product is subject to this recall.

Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the tampons unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases, causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

There also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation, localized injury and other symptoms.

Any consumer with the impacted tampons in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall.

Consumers who experience injury, irritation, infections or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.

View the list of affected products here.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallbusinessproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Medical Marvels: Immunotherapy for melanoma that spread to brain
Apple Watch detects man's potentially deadly heart condition
Toddler reconnects with nurse who saved his life
Study: Breast cancer testing guidelines are out of date
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
JFK passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Arrest made after woman fatally struck in NYC hit and run
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
Show More
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
29 alleged gang members charged in NYC 'enterprise of violence'
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
Mom whose baby ripped away gets pretrial intervention in NJ
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
More News