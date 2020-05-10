Tiempo: Latinos unemployment rights, healthcare inequalities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6169407" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cuadra addresses issues of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6169426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Maggie Castro Associate Director of AARP, and Frankie Miranda President of the Hispanic Federation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6169428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Maggie Castro Associate Director of AARP, and Frankie Miranda President of the Hispanic Federation

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Attorney Gianfranco Cuadra represents people in the Latino community. Cuadra discusses unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.Segment 1 is above.Segment 2:Health experts say higher levels of pre-existing health conditions and a lack of access to quality healthcare mean a higher risk of a viral infection for people in many minority neighborhoods.AARP New York has teamed up with the Hispanic Federation to address the disparities. In the following segments, Joe Torres will address these health concerns with New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Maggie Castro Associate Director of AARP, and Frankie Miranda President of the Hispanic Federation.Segment 3:Segment 4: