NEW YORK (WABC) -- An inspection of all New York City public school classrooms this summer found that over 900 rooms had a presence of lead-based paint.
Independent contractors in schools across the five boroughs inspected a total of 5,408 classrooms once the school year ended and found 938 rooms tested positive for lead.
Work to remove the presence of lead in those rooms will be completed before the first day of the new school year.
"Our schools are safe, and this summer we've enhanced our protocols and strengthened communication with families around the steps we take to prevent lead exposure for kids under six. All work will be complete by the first day of school, and we're going to remain vigilant throughout the year and regularly inspect, test, and immediately address any concern in our buildings," a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education said in a statement.
Another 1,307 rooms were found to have deteriorating paint and are scheduled for repainting by September.
More information on what NYC public schools are doing about lead-based paint can be found HERE.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Inspections find lead paint in over 900 NYC public school classrooms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News