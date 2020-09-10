9/11 march to be held on Long Island despite village's order banning parades

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Long Island is moving ahead with a 9/11 march despite the town's order to ban all parades due to COVID-19.Officials in the Village of Port Jefferson have banned all parades in the village due to coronavirus concerns, including a 9/11 march scheduled for Saturday.However, the march organizer said the event will be held anyway."It's 9/11. Did people forget what happened 20 years ago?" said march organizer James Robitsek.Robitsek said he was inspired to organize the march when he saw how many 9/11 events were being cancelled this year.He says he submitted an application August 25 to the Village, requesting to hold a 9/11 march on Saturday, September 12.The next day, he received a denial letter informing him the Village enacted an executive order July 30, which mandates that "any application to conduct a march and/or parade within the Village of Port Jefferson cannot be processed, nor can the requested permit be issued."The executive order from July 30 signed by Mayor Margot Garant said, "the Village is obligated to preserve public health in the reduction of mass gatherings and to protect downtown businesses from repeated and disruptive street closures."It further states, "licenses for parades, or amusements or entertainments that promote mass gatherings in the excess of the Governor's Emergency Order is hereby suspended."Robitsek said march attendees are willing to wear masks and social distance.He also pointed out that in June, hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Port Jefferson Village and he held a car parade on the Fourth of July in the Village with hundreds of people in attendance."BLM marched months ago, there was no uptick in corona. We held a parade here Fourth of July, there was no uptick in corona cases. The village has hosted outdoor movie nights for families," Robitsek said.Robitsek is with Setauket Patriots, an online pro-Trump, conservative group. He said the march has nothing to do with politics and is only meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.He says he is still moving forward with holding the march on Saturday and that he's told attendees to leave any political signs and paraphernalia at home.Violating the Village's executive order is considered a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a possible sentence of three months in prison and up to a $500 fine.Eyewitness News reached out to the Port Jefferson Village Mayor as well as the Village's attorney, but our phone calls were not returned.----------