Long Island boy born with rare malformation has life-changing surgery

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of a young boy from Long Island have hopes he can lead a normal life after surgery for a rare lymphatic malformation.Parents Franco and Christina DiMartino were told at 13 weeks pregnant that their baby had a large cyst the size of his head and had only a 9% chance of the pregnancy making it to birth, but they decided to continue with the pregnancy.Matteo DiMartino was then born with an abnormally large mass located across his chest and left arm, encompassing up to 50% of his body and weighing more than 3 pounds.The mass was a specific type of Lymphatic Malformation, which are rare, non-malignant micro and macro cysts consisting of a buildup of fluid, which began when he was in the womb.The malformation caused his left arm to hang at a permanent 90-degree angle and restricted neck and head movement, preventing him from rolling over, sitting up, fitting into a car seat and fitting into clothes. He was also subjected to reoccurring skin infections.DiMartino underwent a successful seven-hour surgery at 6 months old to debulk and reconstruct the area with surrounding tissue and excise the chronic draining wound.Genetic testing post-surgery determined he has a rare mutation of overgrowth gene, PIK3CA, associated with many cancers.The mass is now significantly smaller and the draining portion of his malformation completely excised, lessening chance of infection and allowing for full bodily function and mobility.The DiMartino say their son is now meeting all physical milestones, and they held a press conference Monday with the customized team of doctors who performed the surgery.They are now hoping to bring awareness to Lymphatic Malformations with the hope of reaching more families in similar situations, sharing their experience of how to bes advocate for your child.----------