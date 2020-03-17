Coronavirus Long Island Updates: 430 total cases on LI, drive-thru testing site opens

There are now 152 cases in Suffolk, along with 278 in Nassau County to bring the total to 430 cases on Long Island.
MARCH 18, 2020
Coronavirus testing begins at Stony Brook University
Suffolk County residents can now get tested for COVID-19 at Stony Brook University after a free drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opened Wednesday.
The mobile testing site features six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
If you wish to be tested, call the State of New York Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065 to make an appointment.
Nassau County speaks out on mental health
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, many people are feeling a lot of anxiety. Mental health experts say they have seen an increase in people asking for help dealing with the crisis.
Nassau County officials said Wednesday they are noticing more people dealing with anxiety.
Some advice for anxiety and stress includes try to set a schedule or routine, talk to each other, check in on each other, perform acts of kindness and exercise.
LIRR stops accepting cash
The LIRR announced Wednesday it will no long accept cash payments at ticket counters or on board trains to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
They will continue to run regular weekday service, but advised those who don't need to travel to stay home.
They are also continuing to disinfect their stations twice a day and cycle through their fleet of cars every 72 hours.
Suffolk County reports 'dramatic increase' in coronavirus cases
Suffolk County officials reported a "dramatic jump" in COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 152 positive tests.
Huntington now has the most cases on Long Island, with 43. There are also 33 cases in Southold, 20 in Brookhaven, and 17 in Babylon.
Cases rise in Nassau County
There are 278 total cases in Nassau County, a surge of 142 since Tuesday, County Executive Laura Curran announced on Wednesday morning. An update on the spread in Suffolk County has not been released.
As of Tuesday, four deaths have been confirmed on Long Island.
Nassau County announced its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, a 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital. Suffolk County has had its third fatality from the virus, a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.
MARCH 17, 2020
Suffolk County has 3rd coronavirus death
A total of 97 residents, including three who have died, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Suffolk County.
The third patient to die was a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.
Southold Town has more than any other town, with 28, with Huntington next at 24. Shelter Island is the only Suffolk town with no confirmed cases.
Nassau County reports first death from the coronavirus
A 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital in Nassay County has died from COVID-19, officials said.
There are a total of 131 cases, with 24 newly confirmed. The total cases on Long Island now stand at 215.
Long Island inmate put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
An inmate at a Long Island jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials say they are trying to go back through the contact the inmate had with other inmates and staff members at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow.
MARCH 16, 2020
Suffolk County confirms two deaths
Suffolk County has had two deaths from the virus.
A man in his 80s died at St. Catherine's Medical Center, while another man in his 90s passed away at Huntington Hospital.
84 total cases are reported in the county.
The Suffolk County Department of Health is allowing people to make appointments at their Suffolk mobile testing site NOW. The testing site is still being determined but is expected to come online later this week. Suffolk County residents who want to make an appointment for the test can call now and they will be triaged by a nurse. Residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-364-3065.
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise
Nassau and Suffolk County officials closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks.
Administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance-based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches.
MARCH 12, 2020
Eyewitness News gets inside look at company hired to clean after COVID-19 diagnoses
If the coronavirus is the enemy, Doug Baruchin and his workers at disinfecting company, ITS Environmental Services, based out of Holtsville, are on the front lines of the battle.
Reporter recounts journey through packed Long Island stores to buy supplies during coronavirus outbreak
Long Island shoppers braved the crowds and chaos to gather supplies in preparation for the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.
