Coronavirus Updates: Long Island COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000, death toll approaching 3,000

The number of confirmed cases has surpassed 70,000, with 36,161 in Nassau County and 34,037 in Suffolk County for a total of 70,198 positive test results.
The death tolls stands at 2,923, with 1,720 in Nassau and 1,203 in Suffolk.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
APRIL 30, 2020
Nassau County help for pets
The Nassau County SPCA announces the launch of the Nassau County COVID-19 Pet Hotline, which will serve as an information, planning, referral and service coordination hub for residents who need support for their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Pet Hotline can be reached directly at 516-843-7722, 24hrs 7 days a week
Chrissy Teigen lends a hand to celebrity nail artist during COVID-19 pandemic
A nail artist to the stars from Long Island got a helping hand from one of her clients as her business struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pattie Yankee, who lives in North Babylon, was close to giving up when she saw that Chrissy Teigen had posted on Instagram about struggling with her nails. So she sent a set of her custom press-on nails, and after a pair of social media thank-yous, business is booming.
Friday night lights
Friday night at 8:20 p.m., high school football fields and parks across Long Island will be illuminated to honor high school seniors who will have to forego the usual graduation festivities.
Warning for boaters
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said since marinas have opened, some people have been packing boats and tying them together. She said if that continues, the marinas could close again.
Cases rise
The coronavirus death toll on Long Island has now exceeded 2,800, with nearly 70,000 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,700 deaths in Nassau County and 1,177 in Suffolk County, raising the total to 2,877.
APRIL 29, 2020
WWII veteran who beat COVID-19 surprised with parade for 100th birthday
A World War II veteran who survived COVID-19 was surprised with a parade for his 100th birthday on Long Island Wednesday.
Police officer, firefighters and officials drove past the South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Freeport to honor Walter Reed. Residents holding signs and emergency vehicles with lights and sirens helped celebrate the centennial milestone for an American hero who fought on the front lines and won in two of America's wars: WWII and the war on the novel coronavirus.
Social distancing creates challenges for blind, visually impaired
Social distancing can be challenging for anyone out in public, but it can be especially difficult for people who are blind or who have visual impairments.
Heidi Vandewinckel, of East Northport, was born blind and relies upon her guide dog, Annie, to get around. Annie, however, wasn't trained to social distance.
Cases dropping
Officials say the number of people on ventilators and the amount of positive cases in Nassau County are dropping -- putting it one step closer to re-opening.
APRIL 28, 2020
One of largest school bus companies on Long Island goes out of business
Eyewitness News has learned exclusively that one of the largest school bus companies on Long Island has officially closed its doors and laid off hundreds of its workers.
Baumann Bus Company informed its 900 bus drivers in March they were being temporarily laid off and they hoped when the school year resumed they would be able to rehire most of the drivers. The company said because the school districts weren't paying them during the school closures, they did not have money to pay the workers.
Long Island group creates comfortable masks for frontline workers
A group of moms on Long Island are dedicating their time to making comfortable masks for frontline workers battling COVID-19.
Lauren Berger and Jennifer Frank are just two out of 150 active volunteers that work for a group called Moms Making Masks.
New testing center opens
Nassau County officials announced another testing center has begun operation in Elmont. Two other facilities in Hempstead and Freeport opened last week. Tests are provided by appointment only on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Golf courses to reopen
The golf courses at Crab Meadow and Dix Hills in Huntington announced they are reopening Friday, May 1, with steps taken to protect golfers and staff:
- Raised cups; golfers will not need to remove flags
- Rakes removed from sand traps
- All transactions taking place through a window (only credit card payments allowed)
- Tee times spaced out to 15-minute intervals
- Per the Governor's Executive Orders:
- Golf carts will not be available for use (per Executive Order directive regarding essential and non-essential staffing)
- Golfers must wear face masks or other suitable face coverings in situations where they are unable to keep 6 feet away from others
APRIL 27, 2020
Man whose twin died from Spanish Flu succumbs to COVID-19
A Long Island man whose twin brother died during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic has died from the coronavirus.
Philip Kahn, a decorated World War II Air Force veteran, died on April 17 from COVID-19 at the age of 100. Kahn's twin brother, Samuel, died weeks after their birth in 1919 in one of the deadliest pandemics in human history
Long Island teacher beats COVID-19 after 5 days in the hospital
When Georgette Keller had to sign to give her consent to possibly be put on a ventilator and eventually end up in a coma, that's when she thought her life was coming to end.
Keller, a beloved teacher in the Riverhead school district, had fevers for over two weeks that spiked up to 103 degrees before her doctor sent her to the hospital for a second time due to the coronavirus.
Demand for refunds at LI college
Students at LIU Post in Brookville, who went home due to the coronavirus pandemic, are demanding a refund of their room and board fees.
Unemployment in NY
More than 4.4 million people nationwide applied for unemployment insurance last week alone, according to the US Department of Labor, as the COVID-19 pandemic has left an unprecedented number of people jobless.
Hospitalizations decline
There is new optimism with new numbers out of Nassau County where hospitalizations have been on the decline for 12 days in a row.
Massive face masks donation
New York auto dealers in the metropolitan area are donating 500,000 face masks to New Yorkers in need.
APRIL 26, 2020
Long Island hospital workers receive lunch from 9/11 law firm
Workers at a hospital in Nassau County got a big thank you from a law firm that represents much of the 9/11 community. Staff from Barasch and McGarry delivered meals to Glen Cove Hospital.
Hundreds of thank-you letters delivered to first responders
The Nassau County community thanked its firefighters and ambulance corps members on Sunday.
Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti presented hundreds of thank you letters and cards outside the Levittown Fire Department.
More PPE help for Suffolk County
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin says he has secured additional PPE to Suffolk County medical workers free of charge through the White House.
APRIL 25, 2020
Young girls spreading 'cheer' to healthcare workers on Long Island
A group of young girls on Long Island are spreading cheer to healthcare workers by providing them free meals. A little cheer is something the group is quite familiar with.
From cheering in competition to cheering for heroes on the front lines, the Sachem 11s cheer team, which is made up of 29 10 and 11-year-old girls, do almost everything together. They also came up with an idea to help out healthcare workers together.
Nurses gather on break to sing uplifting songs
Nurses who have been dispersed throughout Long Island Jewish Hospital have found a way to remain in tune with each other.
They gather on break time to sing uplifting songs together.
APRIL 24, 2020
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
In what prosecutors said was the first criminal case in the nation charged under the Defense Production Act, the owner of a sneaker and apparel store on Long Island began accumulating merchandise associated with the coronavirus pandemic and began selling it at inflated prices, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said.
LI railroad death
The Long Island Railroad has lost its first employee due to the coronavirus.
APRIL 23, 2020
Golf courses reopening
Nassau County announced golf courses will be allowed to reopen Friday. County Executive Laura Curran said special care has been taken to make sure everyone maintains safe distances.
Deaths toll rises
The number of new COVID-19 deaths reported on Long Island Thursday was nearly identical to figures from Wednesday.
Nassau County logged 41 new deaths, bringing its tally to 1,471 while Suffolk had 33 deaths for a total of 959.
101-year-old woman survives COVID-19
A 101-year-old woman is on the mend after a two-week battle with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Long Island.
The centenarian is now full of smiles again, fully recovered and back in her room enjoying her favorite snack, vanilla-flavored Oreos.
NYPD officers deliver food
Police union president Pat Lynch and dozens of NYPD officers delivered food to health care workers at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens. Officers flashed the lights on their vehicles and applauded as doctors, nurses and support staff came out of the facility in Glen Oaks.
APRIL 22, 2020
Bagpipes for health care workers
Bagpipers and drummers from the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums gathered Wednesday night to salute health care heroes working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pipes and Drums greeted nurses and doctors with song at St. Francis Hospital during their shift change.
Long Island school workers laid off due to anticipated state aid cuts
More than 100 workers in the Lawrence School District have been laid off or furloughed due to anticipated cuts in state aid in a move which may become common throughout school districts in New York State as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues.
One hundred eight workers in the school district have been laid off or furloughed - the vast majority of them laid off.
Death toll rises
The death toll on Long Island has reached 2,300 and there are more than 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
APRIL 21, 2020
LI teacher runs 30 miles for 30th birthday, raising money for hospital
Alex Eisen is a 4th-grade teacher at John Daly Elementary. He's run 11 marathons so far in his life, and Tuesday is his 30th birthday -- so he wanted to mark the occasion.
Eisen is topping his marathon distance by running 30 miles in honor of his 30th in between Mineola and Port Washington and back. He's making sure to circle around the school at least five times.
President Trump's tweet of total immigration ban sparks confusion
President Donald Trump's tweet Monday night saying he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. amid the COVID-19 outbreak provided few details and sparked confusion from immigrants and advocates.
Eyewitness News spoke with a couple who fear they may have to separate if such a ban is imposed, even as any potential order remains vague at best.
Long Island approaches 60,000 confirmed cases
Nassau County currently has 31,079 cases of COVID-19, with 1,390 deaths, while Suffolk County has 28,154 cases with 888 deaths.
APRIL 20, 2020
Gift card scams
Officials in Nassau County are taking action against cybercriminals, warning residents about scams during the coronavirus.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, Joseph Saladino, was joined by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in a press conference warning residents about gift card laundering.
Golf courses opening
Aside from marinas, New York State is also allowing golf courses to reopen with strict guidelines. Golfers are not allowed to use golf carts and must carry their own clubs. They must maintain strict social distancing.
The only golf course employees allowed back to work are grounds keeping and security.
Updated Long Island numbers
Nassau County is now reporting 30,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 deaths. Suffolk County has 27,662 cases and 859 fatalities.
Curran's request to governor
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran asked a request for New York Governor Andrew to delay the collection of school property taxes by three weeks.
APRIL 19, 2020
Final salute for beloved LI sergeant who died of COVID-19
A final salute was held Sunday for a beloved small-town police sergeant on Long Island who died of COVID-19.
Hundreds of fellow officers escorted the body of Sgt. Joseph Spinosa from NYU Winthrop Hospital -- past his home in Hicksville so his mother could see the procession -- and then to the funeral home.
NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Bill de Blasio have decided it's OK to open marinas to the public as numbers are continuing to improve.
Death toll rises
The death toll on Long Island is just short of 2,000 as of Sunday. Suffolk County reported more than 100 additional deaths, bringing the county total to 825. In Nassau County, the death toll remains at 1,109.
Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower
A nurse was the center of a drive-by baby shower in Merrick. Rolling down Foxglove Road with a police escort, dozens of family members and friends lined up bumper to bumper, at least six feet apart, waiting to make sure this was a baby shower to remember.
APRIL 18, 2020
North Shore Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient
North Shore University Hospital sent home its 1,000th coronavirus patient on Saturday.
Young Ryu, a 46- year-old Queens resident, spent more than a week in the hospital battling the virus.
Nassau County hospital saves COVID-19 patient's life for second time
A man who survived COVID-19 gave back to the hospital on Long Island that has now saved his life twice.
Adam Lilling was admitted to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset on March 22nd, his 40th birthday.
Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
You may have already noticed, and if you haven't, take a look around and you will see used masks and gloves discarded all over the place -- mostly in store parking lots.
Infectious disease experts warn this litter creates a public health hazard.
APRIL 17, 2020
Bethpage Air Show called off
Eyewitness News has learned the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park is now cancelled for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus. The air show is usually held on Memorial Day weekend. Officials say social distancing could not be maintained for the event and so they were forced to cancel.
Long Island Pride march postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic
The annual Long Island Pride event, about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The march was scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14, at Jones Beach. Organizers say postponement does not mean cancellation, and they will continue to work with New York state and heath authorities to reschedule the in-person celebration when it is safe to do so.
APRIL 16, 2020
Cases rise
The death toll is over 2,500 but hospitalizations continue to fall on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there are still more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the county.
LI chefs, restaurant workers join together to help during crisis
When restaurants closed their doors last month, the impact was not only felt by diners. There's also an enormous financial impact on the industry.
A Long Island man has found a way to put some chefs back to work while helping others.
Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies
A police sergeant at a small town in Long Island lost his battle to coronavirus just months before celebrating his 20th year with the department.
The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Belmont still hopes to host Belmont Stakes this year
The racetrack has decided to delay its spring and summer season which was supposed to start on April 24.
Belmont Park says it is working on a revised plan for the famed thoroughbred race which was slated for June 6.
Mom meets baby for first time
There were heartwarming moments in Suffolk County as a mother met her son for the very first time after battling coronavirus.
Yanira Soriano was released from Southside Hospital in Bay Shore Wednesday. She had COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this month, and was put on a ventilator.
APRIL 15, 2020
Free laundry for essential workers
A nonprofit on Long Island is giving back to front-line workers by giving them an unlimited amount of free laundry service. Spectrum Suds is providing the offer that includes was and fold as well as pickup and drop-off services.
Spectrum Suds wanted to show appreciation to those who are risking their lives.
Sheriff fights lawsuit
In Suffolk County, a sheriff has successfully fought a lawsuit to release 120 jail inmates because of coronavirus.
Finger-prick test approved
A company on Long Island is making huge advances in the world of testing and developed a finger-prick test that can determine COVID-19 antibody results in 15 minutes. The test by Chembio Diagnostics got FDA approval on Wednesday.
APRIL 14, 2020
More help arrives at SBUH
A group of 23 registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians arrived at Stony Brook University Hospital Tuesday afternoon from sister hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. They received a warm welcome from Stony Brook Medicine staff lining up with signs and cheers to say thank you to their new teammates.
The almost two dozen additional healthcare workers will help treat patients associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks for grocery workers
A donation of 10,000 N95 masks was made by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Suffolk County. The masks are being distributed to workers at local grocery stores.
Animal shelter donations continue
Many animal shelter doors are physically closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the animals they house are still looking for their fur-ever homes.
Some are transitioning to online and adoptions by appointment, and North Shore Animal League American on Long Island has made adjustments to its application process during this time.
Suffolk County nursing home remains COVID-19-free
Long Island nursing director Kelly Moteiro has accomplished what seems to be impossible. She has helped keep the nursing home she works at completely coronavirus-free.
Not one of the 95 residents at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport has gotten the coronavirus - thanks, in part, to Moteiro's strict staffing guidelines.
Families turn to virtual therapy for their children
Kids aren't out on the playgrounds, and they aren't inside their schools as a result of COVID-19.
Several weeks into this pandemic, some families may be settling into this new norm -- but others are reaching a crisis point and have now turned to virtual therapy.
Cases increase
Nassau County has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths with more than 25,000 positive cases while Suffolk County had 22,000 cases and more than 600 deaths.
APRIL 13, 2020
Man shocked to be alive after recovering from COVID-19
A man from Westhampton was released from the hospital on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus. In mid-March, Josh Wortman, 45, suffered such severe coronavirus symptoms that he had to go by ambulance to Northwell Health/Peconic Bay Medical Center.
For a whole week, he was in the ICU. He lost 20 pounds and could not believe it's been three weeks and that he's finally on the other side of COVID-19.
Cases rise
There are now more than 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County which has seen 910 deaths.
There are more than 21,000 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County where 568 people have died.
Warning for Long Island residents
Officials are warning residents that if they ease up on social distancing too quickly, there could be a boomerang effect.
APRIL 11, 2020
Long Island doctors embrace combination drug therapy
Doctors on Long Island are using some decades-old medication with promising results in fighting the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Ryan Saadi, of Quantaira Health, partnered with Dr. Muhammad Alam and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad using the much-talked-about hydroxychloroquine combined with the antibiotic doxycycline. The combination therapy was administered to dozens of high-risk COVID-19 patients at three long term care facilities on Long Island. They say most of those patients have now fully recovered.
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
The family members of a nurse from Long Island who recently died of the coronavirus are remembering him as a selfless, hard-working father.
Ali Guillermo, of Patchogue, came to the United States from the Philippines in 2004 to provide a better life for his family. The father of three children began working as a nurse at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.
Suffolk County Girl Scouts deliver 36,000 boxes of cookies
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County have donated 36,000 boxes of cookies to our front line heroes fighting the battle against the coronavirus. The donations have been made to hospitals and essential businesses over the past two weeks.
The deliveries were made to more than 30 locations, including Huntington Hospital, East West Industries and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
More discharges than admissions at Nassau County hospitals for 6th day in a row
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday that 275 patients who recovered from COVID-19 were released from Nassau County hosptials over the previous 24 hours. Curran said it is the sixth day in a row in which discharges outpaced admissions for coronavirus. In total, there are 2,430 people currently hospitalized, 481 of them are on ventilators.
APRIL 10, 2020
Death toll increases
On Long Island, the death toll is approaching 1,000. Nassau County is now surpassing 20,000 cases of the infection. In Suffolk County, there have now been 20,321 positive cases, currently 1,658 patients are hospitalized. Deaths have now risen to 541, up 18 from the day before.
2 New Testing Sites in Suffolk County
Two new testing sites focusing on the Hispanic community open up Friday in Brentwood and Riverhead.
APRIL 9, 2020
1st case in Suffolk County jail
Suffolk County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus inside a jail. An inmate at Correctional Facility in Riverhead tested positive.
The sheriff said the inmate started showing symptoms late Wednesday night and was given a test at an area hospital. Other inmates from the same housing area have been moved. They will be getting medical evaluations several times a day.
SUNY Upstate sends nursing staff to assist Stony Brook Hospital
A group of 22 nurses from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse are dropping everything to help serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island.
The two facilities are sister hospitals in the State University System, and during this crisis, they are now relying on each other and sharing staff.
Hispanic communities hardest hit by COVID-19
Officials in Suffolk County are trying to reach residents in the county's Hispanic communities, which are now showing to have the county's largest number of coronavirus cases.
A new "hot spot" testing site has been set up at Huntington High School in order to reach residents in Huntington Station, where 614 residents have tested positive. Two additional "hot spot" testing sites will open Friday - one in Brentwood and one in Riverhead.
Supplies needed
Nassau County is most in need of paper gowns for hospitals. Many other supplies like face shields are being made with 3D printers at businesses within the county.
APRIL 8, 2020
Med students graduate early
122 medical students from Stony Brook University graduated two months early. More than half has agreed to immediate deployment to help in the fight against COVID-19.
2 Suffolk nurses die
Two nurses have died recently in Suffolk County, where hundreds of nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.
A 63-year-old nurse at Huntington Hospital died and an ICU nurse in Brookhaven died, officials said Wednesday.
Shift in hospitalizations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said there is a shift happening in hospitalizations. For the first time, there is a decrease in how many patients are on ventilators.
Sale of animals complaint
Nassau County legislator John Ferretti, Jr. has asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to suspend the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by commercial pet stores in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the selling of these animals should not be considered essential.
Flags at half-staff
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran directed flags to be flown at half-staff beginning April 8 and continuing indefinitely to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Nassau County.
APRIL 7, 2020
PPE delivered
More than 150,000 medical masks were delivered to Suffolk County from the federal government on Tuesday night. It was the second delivery of masks this week following an urgent request from Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Hospital morgues at capacity
Eyewitness News has learned that morgues at six hospitals in Suffolk County are at 100 percent capacity or more, according to an internal document distributed by the Suffolk County Emergency Operations Center.
Suffolk County numbers
In Suffolk County, cases jumped to 15,553 cases with 64 additional deaths, bringing the total to 263 fatalities.
Nassau County numbers
Nassau County officials announced 119 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 500, while positive cases have reached 16,610 since Monday.
Rapid tests
Nassau County is looking to receive FDA and state approval to administer rapid testing.
Police coronavirus cases
There are 111 positive cases in Nassau County's police department, County Executive Laura Curran announced Tuesday. Police say a lack of testing is causing the virus to spread among officers.
Officials say the county has been losing members to medical leave as a result of the virus.
Huntington Hospital postpartum mothers, babies to be moved
Hospital officials say their labor and delivery service will still be fully functional, but new mothers will only be allowed to be accompanied by one person during labor. Moms and babies will be taken to Northwell Postpartum Center in Bay Shore via ambulance.
APRIL 6, 2020
Drive-by surprise
The husband of an ICU nurse on Long Island wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife's face. Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has been working nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic took off.
Many nights, Treanor's husband says she comes home in tears after a brutal shift. But that was not the case on Monday night. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, honking, posters and shouts of love.
Nassau County vet speaks on animal safety
A day after it was revealed that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, pet owners have questions and concerns.
Dr. Mark Verdino of North Shore Animal League America says there are precautions to take, but adds that we shouldn't be surprised by this news.
Social distancing to be enforced in Hempstead
Social distancing will now be enforced in Hempstead, Nassau County's epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say residents have ignored social distancing recommendations, continuing to congregate in parks and downtown areas, which has aided the spread of the virus.
Nurse dies of COVID-19
A nurse at a Long Island hospital has died of the coronavirus, officials confirmed. John Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital in 2002, when he was hired as a security officer. He became a nurse five years later, in 2007.
APRIL 5, 2020
More PPE secured
President Trump announced 200,000 N95 masks will be delivered to Suffolk County on Monday at the request of Rep. Lee Zeldin following a delivery Sunday of 150,000 surgical masks.
Another nursing home death
A 9th resident at the Peconic Landing retirement community has died from coronavirus.
The member was a 98-year-old woman of The Shores for Skilled Nursing. She tested positive on 3/19 and passed away on 4/4 while receiving care at Peconic Landing. She had known pre-existing conditions.
APRIL 4, 2020
Nassau County cases soar
As of Saturday afternoon, Nassau County reported 13,346 positive COVID-19 cases - up 1,322 from Friday's total - and 11 new deaths for a total of 49. County Executive Laura Curran said the apex could hit Nassau County in "about a week."
APRIL 3, 2020
Hospital capacity tested with surge of cases
Hospital management across Long Island is engaged in a sort of high stakes chess game, moving people and beds as best they can in order to free up capacity.
Northwell Health is 75% to 80% capacity, with the ICU 88% full, and at North Shore University Hospital, they moved the postpartum unit across the street to its ambulatory surgery center.
The state identified five Long Island hospitals considered hot spots in terms of capacity, including NYU Winthrop Hospital, St. Francis, North Shore University Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Stony Brook.
"New York City is so much larger than Westchester and Nassau or Suffolk, so those numbers are concerning and we're watching those," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "You'll see Nassau County, 1,000 new cases. Suffolk County, 1,141 new cases. That is troubling news."
Nassau, Suffolk update numbers
The number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise on Long Island with 22,178 in the area.
Nassau County reports 12,024 cases and 138 deaths, while Suffolk County has 10,154 and 93 deaths.
"Long Island does not have as elaborate a health care system as New York City and the number of cases makes us concerned," Governor Cuomo said in his Friday briefing.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she hopes the same decision made with the Javits Center to be a COVID center would be made for SUNY Old Westbury. "It needs to be COVID so we can get relief for our hospitals and our healthcare workers." It should be open by late next week, Curran said.
APRIL 2, 2020
COVID-19 testing sites open for pediatric patients
An urgent care center for children has opened several pediatric COVID-19 testing sites in our area.
Staff at PM Pediatrics offices in Manhasset and Selden on Long Island and North Brunswick and Pompton Plains in New Jersey are now performing coronavirus tests for children.
Death toll rises
There have been nearly 200 deaths reported on Long Island as of Thursday. 84 people have died in Suffolk County and 95 have died in Nassau County.
APRIL 1, 2020
First use of rapid test
Three Long Island locations of American Family Care are the first health care providers in the nation to provide the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
Keeping the faith
Religious groups in Nassau County spoke out during County Executive Laura Curran's press conference about alternative practice methods and keeping the faith during the coronavirus crisis.
NICE bus service adjusted
The Nassau Inter-County Express bus service is still running seven days a week, but will operate on a Saturday schedule, officials said.
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
Three Long Island locations of American Family Care are the first health care providers in the nation to provide the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
