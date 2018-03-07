HEALTH & FITNESS

Long Island doctors perform 1st robotic mastectomy, breast reconstruction in US

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on the first robotic mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery.

By
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Doctors at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center have performed the nation's first-ever double mastectomy and breast reconstruction with the precision help of a robot.

This weekend, they used the DaVinci robot to perform the first robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy (NSM) in the United States.

The patient, 45-year-old Elodie Trouche, tested positive for the potentially life-threatening BRCA gene in 2015 and searched for surgeons who would perform the mastectomy and reconstruction robotically. A nipple-sparing mastectomy is a procedure that preserves a woman's entire breast, including the existing, natural nipple and areola.

"I'm very honored and very proud to be the first one," she said. "I'm lucky to have a very tiny scar. It's between three and four centimeters just under my arm, so when I look at me, all I see is myself. I am not seeing someone who has been changed."

It was just six months ago that doctors used robots to remove Trouche's ovaries and Fallopian tubes. She was so happy with the results, she then sought out doctors ready to perform the robotic procedure on her breasts.

"I had tiny, tiny, tiny scars on my body, like it never happened," she said. "I had super fast recovery. I was up and running the same day."

And that's what ultimately brought her to LIJ, where doctors performed the surgery as part of an investigation study. And it seems the results left them just as happy as patient.

"The robot was what was instrumental in allowing us to do this, because it affords us the ability to visualize structures that we wouldn't be able see with the naked eye," Dr. Neil Tanna said.

Dr. Tanna and Dr. Alan Kadison teamed together to perform the surgery. Dr. Kadison removed affected breast tissue, and immediately after that, Dr. Tanna performed the implant reconstruction.

Conventional forms of a NSM usually involves some type of incision on the breast itself, meaning long scars directly on the breast. However, with the robotic procedure, the small incision is located off the breast. It also caused less scaring, pain and a quicker recovery.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrobotssurgeryhealthbreast cancerNew Hyde ParkNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News