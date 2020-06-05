coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County high school holds graduation ceremony despite coronavirus pandemic

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school on Long Island held a graduation ceremony for its first graduating class on Thursday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 100 students from the Academy Charter High School in Hempstead received their diplomas with loved ones looking on.

"I'm ready to go to college," said an ecstatic Shaniece Henderson.

The graduates and their families gathered outside the Calvary Tabernacle Church and clapped and cheered as school officials acknowledged each student one-by-one.

Inside the church, each graduate wore a mask and was allowed only two family members or friends to witness their big moment.

Students had to pick up their diplomas from a table while school officials, who were all wearing masks, looked on from the stage and congratulated them from a distance.

Student Leslie Cobb said he is thankful to school officials for finding a way to have the graduation ceremony.

"Two months ago, we could have swore we weren't graduating," he said. "This is great. I never smiled so much in my life. This is the best day of my life."

Parents were also thankful.

"I'm glad that everybody is okay and everybody has their graduation today," parent Shameeka Reaux said.

Thursday's graduating class was the first graduating class for the new charter school.

"I'm overwhelmed. This has been almost 12 years in the making," school board chairman Robert Stewart said.

Barrington Goldson, founder and CEO of The Academy Charter High School, echoed Stewart's sentiment.

"The feeling we have today is one of exuberance, excitement. It's a dream that we never thought we would live to see," he said.

Several members of the graduating class will be attending some of the country's top schools this fall, including Harvard, Princeton, Yale and New York University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshempsteadnassau countynew yorkreopen long islandgraduationcoronavirusgraduation 2020coronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' docuseries now streaming
LI small business thriving, hiring and giving back during pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on cancer patients, survivors
Coronavirus on Long Island (May Updates)
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More protests in NYC day after 270 arrested for defying curfew
Protests, marches across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd
Driver who struck cop in Bronx hit and run arrested in SC: NYPD
Murphy extends NJ health emergency for 30 days, MVC to reopen
Lowest hospitalizations, deaths in NY state since start of pandemic
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
Show More
Floyd protests likely to be costliest civil disorder in US history
East Harlem rape victim dies from her injuries
NYC preps for Phase 1 reopening Monday, mobile testing to begin
CT Governor Ned Lamont moves up Phase 2 of reopening by 3 days
Mass Transit: What you need to know before NYC enters Phase 1
More TOP STORIES News