Coronavirus News: Man from Long Island shocked to be alive after recovering from COVID-19

In mid-March, Josh Wortman, 45, suffered such severe coronavirus symptoms that he had to go by ambulance to Northwell Health/Peconic Bay Medical Center.
For a whole week, he was in the ICU. He lost 20 pounds and could not believe it's been three weeks and that he's finally on the other side of COVID-19.
Wortman is married to his wife, Rachel, and they have a 6-year-old son, AJ, and a dog named Coco. Wortman fought for his life every day in the hospital and there were scary moments.
He explains having a tube down your throat is awful.
He said he was only able to hear his wife and his son through an iPad and through messages from caring nurses who held his hand all the time.
After being sick for being more than two weeks, it was very hard for Wortman to breathe and walk on his own.
Wortman urges people who hear about his story to stay home for their family, friends and community.
He says his experience was terrible. He is both shocked and grateful that he's alive.
