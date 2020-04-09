coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19

(Shutterstock)

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- On Wednesday, 122 Long Island medical school students graduated early and over half will join the front lines to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical students in the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University received their diploma two months early, some of whom volunteered to be deployed to the front lines to fight against COVID-19.

"I'm excited to do anything I can to help," new graduate Dr. Hailey McInerney said. "This is the job. This is what we all went into medicine to do."

The graduating class shared their achievement via a Facebook Live ceremony that families and loved ones were able to watch.

An executive order by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed for graduation among senior medical students who met all academic requirements.

Of the 122 graduates, 49 of the students will join the ranks at Stony Brook University Hospital as Assisting Physicians, and 14 will join the ranks at Winthrop University Hospital.

