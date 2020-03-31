Coronavirus News: Residents parade around Long Island hospital, show thanks to medical workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WEST ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Hundreds of Long Island residents showed their support on Monday night for emergency medical workers in Suffolk County.A long caravan of vehicles carrying families drove around Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip around 6 p.m.Drivers honked while passengers held out signs of thanks, with one truck even carrying a huge billboard.The caravan was so long, the line looped around the hospital's parking lot as dozens of nurses, doctors and other staff came outside to watch the appreciation parade.Some even fought back tears for the emotional show of support.