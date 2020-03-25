coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island animal shelter seeking adopters, foster families during pandemic

By
BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) -- If you ever thought about adopting or fostering a dog, the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is hoping to hear from you.

The shelter would like to foster or adopt as many dogs as possible in order to reduce staff at the shelter in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The shelter's adoption center is looking for fosters or adopters for medium to large mixed breed dogs. Some dogs require a single pet household, as well as some that get along with other dogs.

There are also dogs with some behavioral issues such as anxiety, guarding of food, toys or space, stranger reactivity, or some barrier reactivity and will require a very specific type of home.

If you are interested, please complete the Brookhaven Animal Shelter's online "Matchmaker" application, and a member of the animal shelter staff will be in touch with you.

Please note that all potential fosters or adopters will be required to make an appointment to visit the shelter for a "meet and greet" along with any other members and/or dogs that live in the household, as well as provide proof of home ownership or written landlord or homeowner approval.

The Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is closed to the public until April 1. For questions you can call the animal shelter at 631-451-6950, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countybrookhavencoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandshelterdogsanimal rescuepetshealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
6th retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 on LI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
Show More
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
Dozens more NYPD, FDNY members are sick with coronavirus
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
More TOP STORIES News