Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo advises New York, 'Life is not about avoiding challenges'

Cuomo said he is not minimizing the situation, but also doesn't want residents to overreact.
"The grocery stores are going to function," the governor said. "There is going to be food. The transportation systems are going to function. The pharmacies will be open. All services will be maintained. There will not be chaos or anarchy."
Cuomo criticized those whom are hoarding food and toilet paper at local grocery stores, saying "the toilet paper is going to be there tomorrow."
In four, six or nine months, he says he believes the crisis will make society much stronger.
"They talk about the greatest generation, the generation that survived World War II, dealing with hardship actually makes you stronger," Cuomo said. "Life is not about avoiding challenges. Challenges are going to come your way. Life is going to you on your rear end at one point. Something will happen and then life becomes about overcoming those challenges. That is what life is about, and that is what this country is about. America is America because we overcome adversity and challenges. I believe that to the bottom of my soul we are going to overcome this and America will be the greater for it."
