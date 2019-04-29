glam lab

The truth behind Lip Fillers: Tasteful or tacky?

By Johanna Trupp & Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lip fillers: tasteful or tacky? We've all seen, they can be both.

So, how do you know what you're getting yourself into? Glam Lab's got the real deal on the plumping injections.

One of the best tips we learned? Go to a well-known plastic surgeon! Their day-to-day job is all about altering the human body, so you know your lips will be in good hands.

Megan Blaich has wanted luscious lips for years, so we brought her to one of the best in the business.

Dr. Craig Baldenhofer, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, is most well-known for giving women the breasts they've always wanted. He brings the same talent to the Botox and fillers department.

While Megan loved the end result, the entire process isn't completely pain-free. Check out this episode of Glam Lab to learn everything you need to know about lip fillers!

