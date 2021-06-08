coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: 11 pop-up vaccine sites coming to areas with lower vaccination rates

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eleven new pop-up vaccine sites will open in areas of New York where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday.

All 11 sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York State will expand on the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.

"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Cuomo said. "Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations. The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."

See information on all 11 sites below:

NEW YORK CITY

Prospect Plaza Community Center
1835 Sterling Place
Brooklyn, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

Challenge Charter Middle School
12-79 Redfern Avenue
Far Rockaway, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

SAGE Crotona Senior Center
1794 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

CAPITAL REGION

Coeyman's Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143
Coeyman's Hollow, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

SOUTHERN TIER

Windsor Fire Department
4 Academy Street
Windsor, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

FINGER LAKES

Greater Harvest Baptist Church
12 Driving Park Avenue
Rochester, NY
Open: Friday, June 11

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Assumption Church
812 N Salina Street
Syracuse, NY
Open: Wednesday, June 9

WESTERN NEW YORK

Northwest Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open: Friday, June 11

LONG ISLAND

Smith Point County Park
1 William Floyd Parkway

Shirley, NY
Open: Friday, June 11

Roosevelt Library
27 West Fulton Avenue
Roosevelt, NY
Open: Thursday, June 10

MID-HUDSON

Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY
Open: Saturday, June 12

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows
Cuomo: Masks must still be worn in schools, but outdoor mandate lifted
Cuomo announces goal NY needs to reach to 'relax virtually all restrictions'
NY school mask mandate remains in place as officials seek more guidance
TOP STORIES
Retired NYPD cop shot in chest during confrontation in NYC: Sources
FDNY: 16 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
AccuWeather: PM thunderstorms
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Harris' message to migrants, Trump's comeback
Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked
Show More
With days left until early voting begins, endorsements for mayor hit high gear
Jersey City hosting scaled back July 4th fireworks celebration
Gov. Murphy plans to close NJ's only women's prison
Part of pipeline cyberattack ransom recovered, officials say
Cuomo announces goal NY needs to reach to 'relax virtually all restrictions'
More TOP STORIES News