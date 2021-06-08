Coronavirus NY: 11 pop-up vaccine sites coming to areas with lower vaccination rates

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eleven new pop-up vaccine sites will open in areas of New York where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday.All 11 sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.New York State will expand on the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks."Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Cuomo said. "Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations. The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."See information on all 11 sites below:Prospect Plaza Community Center1835 Sterling PlaceBrooklyn, NYOpen: Saturday, June 12Challenge Charter Middle School12-79 Redfern AvenueFar Rockaway, NYOpen: Saturday, June 12SAGE Crotona Senior Center1794 Prospect AvenueBronx, NYOpen: Thursday, June 10Coeyman's Hollow Volunteer Fire House, 1290 NY-143Coeyman's Hollow, NYOpen: Thursday, June 10Windsor Fire Department4 Academy StreetWindsor, NYOpen: Saturday, June 12Greater Harvest Baptist Church12 Driving Park AvenueRochester, NYOpen: Friday, June 11Assumption Church812 N Salina StreetSyracuse, NYOpen: Wednesday, June 9Northwest Community Center155 Lawn AvenueBuffalo, NYOpen: Friday, June 11Smith Point County Park1 William Floyd ParkwayShirley, NYOpen: Friday, June 11Roosevelt Library27 West Fulton AvenueRoosevelt, NYOpen: Thursday, June 10Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center110 Bethune BlvdSpring Valley, NYOpen: Saturday, June 12