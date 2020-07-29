List: 12 more New York City bars have liquor licenses suspended over coronavirus violations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6321758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on the nurses who came to NYC during the height of the pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state has suspended liquor licenses for 12 New York City bars after finding violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related Executive Orders.Over the weekend, the state's multi-agency task force, led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority, conducted over 1,300 compliance checks, documenting violations at 132 establishments. An additional 644 compliance checks were completed Monday night, with investigators observing 26 violations in New York City.Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license."New Yorkers have worked hard to flatten the curve, but the bars and restaurants that ignore public health guidance are disrespecting their sacrifices which have saved lives while allowing us to sustain the reopening of our economy," Cuomo said. "Local governments must enforce the law, but the task force has stepped up its efforts and with these additional suspensions we are sending a clear message that the State will not hesitate to take action against businesses that put New Yorkers' health and safety at risk."The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 28th and 29th are:On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least eight patrons being served food and drink at multiple tables inside the restaurant in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order 202.3, which has restricted service inside in New York City since March 16, 2020.On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a crowd drinking directly outside the premises without food, including twelve patrons standing and drinking without food. In addition, the owner, a bartender and a member of the waitstaff were observed without facial coverings.On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises, in addition to an employee without a facial covering, both in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed forty to fifty patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk and street directly in front of the premises in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, including approximately twenty patrons without facial coverings.On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons at two separate tables outside the premises consuming alcohol without food, in addition to two patrons standing at the bar inside the premises.On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons drinking alcohol directly outside the premises without food.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons drinking inside the bar, two employees serving patrons without facial coverings, and eight patrons standing and drinking with no food present at the restaurant.On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons congregating, lingering and consuming alcohol on the sidewalk in front of the premises well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with the owner and several patrons not wearing facial coverings. Gossip is a repeat offender, with two previous charges in early July for violations of the Governor's Executive Orders.Atlantis is a persistent violator of the Governor's Executive Orders, with SLA investigators finding patrons ignoring social distancing guidelines and standing and drinking in front of the premises on five separate occasions between July 1st and July 16th.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons standing and sitting while consuming alcohol in front of the premises on the sidewalk well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. There were multiple employees not wearing facial coverings, including the manager and two employees at the entrance. At the time of the visit there were two patrons seated inside at the bar consuming alcohol without food.On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed thirty patrons drinking outside the restaurant, most without facial coverings, well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. The restaurant is a repeat offender of the Governor's Executive Orders, with charges pending charges for violations on four separate occasions between June 21st and July 1st.On July 27th investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a total of eight patrons inside the bar drinking, in direct violation of the Governor's Executive Orders, with two patrons without facial coverings being served by a bartender without a facial covering.The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on July 28th and a regular meeting of the Full Board on July 29th, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines.