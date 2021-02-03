Coronavirus NY: Pop-up COVID vaccination sites coming to New York this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10160979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second group of dogs was set to arrive in New York City Saturday, rescued from a gruesome fate, they were to be killed for meat in China.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.Officials say the sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week."Since January 15, the deployment of these kits have enabled nearly 9,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose that these community-based pop up sites," the release read. "As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses."Following this week's deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, officials say New York will continue to deploy the kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors.Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force."COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible by the deployment of these vaccination kits and through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers.The 35 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:Christian Cultural Center12020 Flatlands AvenueBrooklyn, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-9PMProvider Partnership: Northwell HealthUnited Revival Mennonite Church390 Melrose AvenueBrooklyn, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 - 9AM-9PMProvider partnership with Northwell HealthHoward Houses, Senior Adult Center1797 Pitkin AvenueBrooklyn, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: Doral HealthMt. Carmel Baptist Church1376 Prospect AvenueBronx, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Monday, February 8 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareGreater Eternal Baptist Church736 Elton AvenueBronx, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8- 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareBronxworks1130 Grand ConcourseBronx, NYOpen Saturday February 6 - Wednesday, February 10 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareBoston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center2424 Boston RoadBronx, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareNYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center625 Castle Hill AvenueBronx, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareMarble Hill Community Center5365 BroadwayBronx, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PMProvider Partnership: SOMOS Community CareIslamic Center of Long Island835 Brush Hollow RoadWestbury, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PMProvider Partnership: Northwell HealthSt. Rosalie's Hampton Bays31 E. Montauk HighwayHampton Bays, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PMProvider Partnership: Stony Brook South Hampton HospitalSyracuse Northeast Community Center/Dr. Weeks Elementary School716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3Provider Partnership: Onondaga CountySt. Mary's of the Assumption Recreation Center144 Hawley StreetBinghamton, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3Provider Partnership: Broome CountySt. Ambrose School202 Garfield AvenueEndicott, NYOpen Friday, February 5Provider Partnership: Broome CountyFaith Temple Community Church765 Harper StreetElmira, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3Provider Partnership: Chemung CountyLibertad Elmira624 Baldwin StreetElmira, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3Provider Partnership: Chemung CountyUtica Recreation Center220 Memorial ParkwayUtica, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7Provider Partnership: Oneida CountyMohawk Valley Community College Rome1101 Floyd AvenueRome, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7Provider Partnership: Oneida CountyGrace Baptist Church52 S. 6th AvenueMt. Vernon, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health CenterNodine Hill Community Center140 Fillmore StreetYonkers, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: Sun River HealthBeulah Baptist Church92 Catharine StreetPoughkeepsie, NYOpen Friday, February 5 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: WMCHealth Mid-Hudson Regional HospitalMLK Center110 Bethune BoulevardSpring Valley, NYOpen Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: Sun River HealthNewburgh Armory Unity Center321 S. William StreetNewburgh, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: Montefiore St. Luke's HospitalKiley Youth Center709 Main StreetPeekskill, NYOpen Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment OnlyProvider Partnership: New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley HospitalKennedy Towers2100 6th Avenue, #1Troy, NYOpen Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4Provider Partnership: St. PetersSouth Mall Towers101 S. Pearl StreetAlbany, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6Provider Partnership: Mohawk AmbulanceTownsend Park Homes45 Central AvenueAlbany, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6Provider Partnership: Mohawk AmbulanceWestview Homes680 Central AvenueAlbany, NYOpen Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6Provider Partnership: Mohawk AmbulanceThe Belle Center104 Maryland StreetBuffalo, NYOpen Thursday, February 4Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family PracticeMt. Olive Baptist Church701 E. Delavan AvenueBuffalo, NYOpen Thursday, February 4Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of BuffaloSecond Baptist Church18 Church StreetLackawanna, NYOpen Friday, February 5Provider Partnership: Catholic HealthWrobel Towers800 Niagara AvenueNiagara Falls, NYOpen Thursday, February 4Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical CenterDoris Jones Family Resource Building3001 9th StreetNiagara Falls, NYOpen Friday, February 5Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical CenterRochester Convention Center123 Main StreetRochester, NYOpen Saturday, February 6Provider Partnership: Monroe CountyMt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church70 Clark StreetGeneva, NYOpen Saturday, February 6Provider Partnership: Ontario and Seneca Counties