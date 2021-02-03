coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Pop-up COVID vaccination sites coming to New York this week

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.

Officials say the sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

"Since January 15, the deployment of these kits have enabled nearly 9,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose that these community-based pop up sites," the release read. "As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses."

Following this week's deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, officials say New York will continue to deploy the kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors.

Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible by the deployment of these vaccination kits and through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers.

The 35 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

Brooklyn
Christian Cultural Center
12020 Flatlands Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-9PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

United Revival Mennonite Church
390 Melrose Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 - 9AM-9PM
Provider partnership with Northwell Health

Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center
1797 Pitkin Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: Doral Health

Bronx
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1376 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Monday, February 8 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Greater Eternal Baptist Church
736 Elton Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8- 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Bronxworks
1130 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday February 6 - Wednesday, February 10 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Boston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center
2424 Boston Road
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

NYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center
625 Castle Hill Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Marble Hill Community Center
5365 Broadway
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Long Island
Islamic Center of Long Island
835 Brush Hollow Road
Westbury, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

St. Rosalie's Hampton Bays
31 E. Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Stony Brook South Hampton Hospital

Central New York
Syracuse Northeast Community Center/Dr. Weeks Elementary School
716 Hawley Avenue
Syracuse, NY

Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Onondaga County

Southern Tier
St. Mary's of the Assumption Recreation Center
144 Hawley Street
Binghamton, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Broome County

St. Ambrose School
202 Garfield Avenue
Endicott, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Broome County

Faith Temple Community Church
765 Harper Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County

Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County

Mohawk Valley
Utica Recreation Center
220 Memorial Parkway
Utica, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County

Mohawk Valley Community College Rome
1101 Floyd Avenue
Rome, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County

Hudson Valley
Grace Baptist Church
52 S. 6th Avenue
Mt. Vernon, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center

Nodine Hill Community Center
140 Fillmore Street
Yonkers, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Open Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: WMCHealth Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital

MLK Center
110 Bethune Boulevard
Spring Valley, NY
Open Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Newburgh Armory Unity Center
321 S. William Street
Newburgh, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital

Kiley Youth Center
709 Main Street
Peekskill, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Capital Region
Kennedy Towers
2100 6th Avenue, #1

Troy, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: St. Peters

South Mall Towers
101 S. Pearl Street
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Townsend Park Homes
45 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Westview Homes
680 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Western New York
The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice

Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo

Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health

Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Finger Lakes
Rochester Convention Center
123 Main Street
Rochester, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Monroe County

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
70 Clark Street
Geneva, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Ontario and Seneca Counties

MORE NEWS: Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

A second group of dogs was set to arrive in New York City Saturday, rescued from a gruesome fate, they were to be killed for meat in China.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Vaccine Updates: 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine effective: UK study
COVID vax sites reopen in NYC, Yankee Stadium to open Fri.
Catering halls to reopen in Nassau County as COVID cases decrease
COVID Updates: 2 vaccines showing promising results against variants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ easing indoor capacity restrictions for restaurants, businesses
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
NJ man has first successful face and double hand transplants at NYU
Reward offered by police after 2-year-old girl shot in New Jersey
Catering halls to reopen in Nassau County as COVID cases decrease
Show More
'Walking while trans' law repealed in New York
How much snow where you live?
New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
Snowstorm: Coastal flooding, NYC schools reopen, NYCHA no heat
More TOP STORIES News