LIST: Free admission to these city attractions if you're vaccinated

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
You can soon get vaccinated at subway, train stops

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is offering a slew of incentives to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would start offering incentives for vaccinations including tickets to:

-- NYC Aquarium
-- NY Botanical Garden
-- Brooklyn Botanic Garden
-- Bronx Zoo
-- Public Theater Membership
-- Lincoln Center
-- Brooklyn Cyclones
-- New York City Football Club
-- NYC Ferry

RELATED | You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops

The mayor said he'd provide specifics later this week.

"We're going to be giving out the details in the next few days, but from this point on there'll be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated," de Blasio said at a virtual briefing. "We want people to know, it's time."

So far, 39.4%, or 7.7 million, of New York residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

But state data shows the number of residents getting vaccinated each day is dropping in line with national trends, with lower rates among young people. Nearly three-fourths of people between 65 and 74 years old are fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, compared with one-fourth of people between the ages of 16 and 25.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

