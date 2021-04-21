Coronavirus NY: New Yorkers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations at state-run sites

"You can just walk into any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine," Cuomo said during a virtual briefing in Yonkers. "You don't have to go onto the internet, you don't have to make a phone call, you don't have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you're 60-plus, and they will give you the vaccine."
The new policy is a change from previous appointment-only rules for everyone that often involved hours scouring different websites for available slots.
People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that walk-in vaccine availability would be expanded in the coming days.
"What could be easier than just walking in and getting the shot?" de Blasio asked.
About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.
The 16 mass vaccination sites accepting walk-ins are:
Washington Avenue Armory
195 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY
Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd
Albany NY
New York State Fair Site
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta NY
Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot
1345 St. Paul Street
Rochester, NY
New York National Guard Amory
2 Quincy Place
Yonkers, NY
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center - Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY
Suffolk CCC - Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Road
Brentwood, NY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Wildcat Field House
880 Wildcat Drive
Utica NY 13502
Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY
Yankee Stadium
1 E 161 St
The Bronx, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11451
Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Aqueduct Race Track - Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
South Ozone Park, NY
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
