Coronavirus Long Island Updates: 278 total cases in Nassau County

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to surge on Long Island.There are 278 total cases in Nassau County, a surge of 142 since Tuesday, County Executive Laura Curran announced on Wednesday morning. An update on the spread in Suffolk County has not been released.As of Tuesday, four deaths have been confirmed on Long Island.Nassau County announced its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, a 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital. Suffolk County has had its third fatality from the virus, a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.A total of 97 residents, including three who have died, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Suffolk County.The third patient to die was a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.Southold Town has more than any other town, with 28, with Huntington next at 24. Shelter Island is the only Suffolk town with no confirmed cases.A 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital in Nassay County has died from COVID-19, officials said.There are a total of 131 cases, with 24 newly confirmed. The total cases on Long Island now stand at 215.An inmate at a Long Island jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Officials say they are trying to go back through the contact the inmate had with other inmates and staff members at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow.Suffolk County has had two deaths from the virus.A man in his 80s died at St. Catherine's Medical Center, while another man in his 90s passed away at Huntington Hospital.84 total cases are reported in the county.The Suffolk County Department of Health is allowing people to make appointments at their Suffolk mobile testing site NOW. The testing site is still being determined but is expected to come online later this week. Suffolk County residents who want to make an appointment for the test can call now and they will be triaged by a nurse. Residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-364-3065.Nassau and Suffolk County officials closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks.Administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance-based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches.If the coronavirus is the enemy, Doug Baruchin and his workers at disinfecting company, ITS Environmental Services , based out of Holtsville, are on the front lines of the battle.Long Island shoppers braved the crowds and chaos to gather supplies in preparation for the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.