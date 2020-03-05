Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 death toll tops 3100 in New Jersey; more than 71,000 positive cases

The state recorded 2,625 new positive cases of the virus for a total of 71,030.
Murphy said Tuesday that the state's labor department is continuing its work to upgrade its capabilities to respond to the record number of New Jerseyans seeking to file unemployment claims by expanding the capacity of call centers to handle more calls and reduce wait times -- 576,904 residents applied for unemployment in the three weeks since March 15.
He also signed a bill that will allow employees, forced to care for family members because of COVID-19, up to 12 weeks of family leave in a 24-month period without losing their jobs.
APRIL 15, 2020
NJ testing sites update
During his coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Murphy highlighted special hours for two COVID-19 testing sites. Bergen Community College will open at 8 a.m. tomorrow and Friday to administer a maximum of 500 tests.
The PNC Bank Arts Center will open Saturday exclusively for symptomatic first responders and health care workers. It will reopen to the general public on Monday. Click here for more information
APRIL 14, 2020
Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center
The frontline doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 epidemic got a heroes salute in New Jersey Tuesday.
The Livingston Police Department and more than 20 of Essex County's local municipalities held a Heroes Salute Parade past St. Barnabas Medical Center to recognize the incredible efforts of medical staff battling the coronavirus.
Cities deploying pandemic drones to monitor fever, crowds from above
As city and state leaders work to figure out how to reopen daily life safely, some places are looking to technology to help make that happen -- technology that could be hovering above us.
Cities like Elizabeth, New Jersey, are already deploying drones with automated voice messages reminding people to keep their distance.
Star-studded fundraiser
A star-studded line-up will raise money to fight the coronavirus epidemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday, April 22, for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Bruce Springsteen made the big announcement on behalf of the fund Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America," revealing the details of the Jersey 4 Jersey event. ABC7 is pleased to be broadcasting the special at 7 p.m. on April 22.
Newark Police Intelligence Analyst dies of COVID-19
A member of the Newark Police Department has passed away due to complications of coronavirus. Officials announced the death of Daniel Francis, 51, who was a criminal intelligence analyst in the Major Crimes Division.
New testing site
Hunterdon and Somerset County will be opening up a new testing site Thursday, April 16 at Raritan Valley Community College. Testing will be by appointment-only to residents age 5 and older who are exhibiting symptoms. A valid doctor's prescription is required.
Volunteer emergency medical responders
The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a waiver allowing for certain individuals with EMT or paramedic experience, but whose certifications have expired within the last 5 years, to return to the job.
Taxes deadline
Gov. Murphy signed a bill extending the tax filing deadline for income and corporate taxes, and for estimated payments, from April 15 to July 15. The bill also extends Fiscal Year 2020 to September 30th.
Postponing deadlines
Murphy also signed an executive order postponing deadlines to act on rule proposals and expirations of currently existing rules until 90 days after the current public health emergency has ended.
More testing sites for essential workers
New Jersey State PBA is partnering with Accurate Diagnostic Labs in opening multiple drive-thru testing sites for both career and volunteer first responders and frontline health care workers. Testing is by appointment only.
APRIL 13, 2020
Newark police officer returns to duty
A Newark police officer is returning to the front lines after a battle with COVID-19.
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced on Monday that Commander Captain Matthew Ruane will return to active duty after battling coronavirus.
NJ Transit bus driver dies
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the death of bus operator Philip Dover. He served thousands of customers across New Jersey for more than two decades.
Philip Dover was a @NJTRANSIT bus operator, having joined the ranks in 1996. He was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union. Philip served NJ – and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years – with distinction. Our hearts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/KU9xazLhHp— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 13, 2020
Coronavirus in nursing homes
COVID-19 is in 324 out of 375 of the state's nursing homes, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. She said the Health Department is assuming the virus is in all of the state's facilities.
The state already has restricted visitors and requires all staff to wear masks. In at least one case, the residents of one nursing home were relocated to another facility because too many of the staff were out with the virus.
New saliva test
The FDA has approved a new saliva test for coronavirus developed by Rutgers University.
More ventilators
An additional 200 ventilators have been delivered to New Jersey from the Strategic National Stockpile, Gov. Murphy announced. In total, the state now has received 1,550 ventilators.
Internet and phone services
Gov. Murphy signed an executive order prohibiting Internet and phone services from being shut off until 30 days after the state's current public health emergency has ended. The order prohibits all service downgrades, service reductions or late fees due to nonpayment unless they are imposed in accordance with a policy approved by the Board of Public Utilities. It also requires reconnection of any Internet or phone service that was disconnected due to nonpayment after March 16.
6 states announce COVID-19 collaboration
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a multi-state workgroup with the purpose of jointly confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.
Each state will appoint a public health official and an economic development official, and each governor's chief of staff will immediately start a working group to come up with an economic reopening plan based on data and research.
APRIL 12, 2020
Wisconsin nurse drives 14 hours to help out at NJ hospital
Countless healthcare workers have traveled to the tri-state area from all over the country to help in the fight against coronavirus.
One of them is a 25-year-old nurse from Wisconsin. Becca Clifford is making the 14-hour drive on Sunday to New Jersey.
2nd NJ officer dies on Easter
A police sergeant in Bedminster is the second police officer in New Jersey to die of COVID-19 on Easter.
AlTerek Patterson, 38, was a member of the Bedminster force since 2006 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014.
Hospital gives first dose of convalescent plasma
Doctors at Valley Health System in New Jersey announced they have given the first dose of convalescent plasma therapy to a COVID-19 patient.
The therapy that has been used to fight major illnesses dating back 100 years, and now it's just a matter of time before doctors know if it is a step in the right direction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy warns that restarting NJ too quickly could backfire
New Jersey's governor said Sunday there are models that suggest the state's coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN that health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place, and he's concerned that reopening and relaxing social distancing too early could backfire.
Cases rise
Murphy announced Sunday that another 168 people in his state have died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll for New Jersey to 2,350. He said there were also 3,733 new cases of infection, making it nearly 62,000 to be sickened since the pandemic began.
Cop death
The Paterson Police department announced the passing of 34-year-old Francesco Scorpo, who died this morning from complications related to COVID-19.
APRIL 11, 2020
New Jersey landlord waives rent for 3 months
A New Jersey landlord waived rent payments for 3 months to help his tenants as they face financial trouble during the coronavirus pandemic.
David Placek, who owns properties in Montclair, had originally waived April and May, but recently tacked on June as well.
Hundreds released from New Jersey hospitals
Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that 682 people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from New Jersey hospitals in the 24-hour period ending 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
FEMA approves NJ request to be reimbursed for hotel rooms
The approval means New Jersey will be reimbursed for providing hotel rooms for vulnerable populations, health care workers, and first responders affected by COVID-19.
BREAKING: @fema has approved our request to use emergency, non-congregate sheltering in response to #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 11, 2020
Increased access to housing for vulnerable populations, health care workers, and first responders will help reduce the spread and save lives. pic.twitter.com/sxP1vZg3Zx
Murphy: "no decision on schools"
Gov. Murphy said no decision has been made on if or when schools will re-open. Murphy echoed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sentiment about New Jersey, New York and Connecticut coordinating a decision on schools, saying "some harmony in the region would be a good thing." Murphy said some parents have been lobbying hard to re-open schools, but he said the state had to make the decision based on data, facts and science. Murphy said an update on the school situation is expected by Friday.
Murphy: "we remain confident that the course we are on is the right one"
Gov. Murphy says there are clear signs that what New Jersey is doing to combat the spread of coronavirus is working. "Increasingly you've got counties that are doubling in at least, if not more than, seven days or more," Murphy said. "And that is a very good early sign that we are beginning to beat this virus back."
NJ Transit ordered to cut capacity across system by 50 percent
Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Saturday requiring New Jersey Transit and all private carriers to cut capacity to 50 percent of their maximum. The order also requires that all employees be suppplied gloves and face coverings and all riders must also wear face masks. Additionally, all customers who walk into restaurants that remain open for food pick up must also wear masks.
Deaths up 251, with 3,599 additional cases
Governor Phil Murphy announced 251 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Saturday. That brings the New Jersey death toll to 2,183. Murphy also announced an additional 3,599 positive cases, bringing the state total to 58,151. 7,618 New Jersey residents are receiving treatment in the hospital for coronavirus, 1,746 of those are in critical condition or being treated in intensive care units.
APRIL 10, 2020
Some low-risk inmates to be moved from prison
Gov. Murphy is signing an executive order allowing certain-low risk individuals to be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process to curb the spread of coronavirus in prisons. Murphy said social distancing is extremely hard to accomplish in a prison setting. No one convicted of a serious crime such as murder, or sexual assault, among others will be eligible for consideration.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to help balance the needs of public safety and public health.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2020
Under this order, certain-low risk individuals may be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process. pic.twitter.com/7QwAddh4GD
FEMA dispatches ambulances
FEMA has sent ambulances to New Jersey to help support Essex, Hudson and Bergen Counties with the coronavirus pandemic.
APRIL 9, 2020
Doctor beats COVID-19
Emotions were overflowing at St. Joseph's Medical Center in New Jersey as doctors, nurses and staff members applauded as one of their colleagues who beat COVID-19 was released from the hospital.
Thunderous applause was heard in the hallway of the Paterson facility as Dr. James Pruden was wheeled out this week.
Newark food for seniors
Five organizations have joined forces to feed more than 1,200 Newark seniors. People living in the Lincoln Park senior buildings are receiving 17,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the new "Emergency Food Distribution System" -- a collaboration between a number of charity groups. They plan to continue delivering food every Thursday.
Help from FEMA
FEMA will be bringing ambulances to Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford Friday to support Essex, Hudson and Bergen counties, Bergen County executive James Tedesco announced.
Record Unemployment
New Jersey's jobless claims spiked 32% last week, breaking a record set the week before, and Gov. Phil Murphy promised Thursday that no one owed jobless benefits will be denied despite delays because of the state's old computer system. The spike in claims to about 206,000 from 155,000 reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.
Cases surge
The number of positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey surged to 51,027 with 1,700 people dead. That was an increase of 3,748 positive cases and 198 deaths in one day. Governor Phil Murphy showed a map that he says shows "the early stage of progress" and he says you can see the doubling rate of cases per county slowing.
"This isn't about you or me, it's about all nine million of us," Governor Murphy said. "This isn't a time for selfishness, it's a time for selflessness."
Grace period
Governor Murphy announced 60-day grace periods for health and dental insurance payments. He also signed the executive order for 90-day grace periods for home, auto, renters and life insurance policies. The order is in an effort to make sure New Jerseyans don't lose their coverage during this pandemic due to failure to make payments.
APRIL 8, 2020
Girl Scouts donate cookies to health care heroes
A girl scout troop in New Jersey found a sweet way to show their appreciation to the doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of boxes of yummy girl scout cookies are on their way to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus.
10 residents dead at NJ veterans home
Ten residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home have died from COVID-19. There are an additional 23 confirmed cases among residents and 47 other residents are awaiting test results.
NJ Transit conductor dies
New Jersey Transit has reported its first death from COVID-19.
Conductor Joe Hansen was 62 and had worked for the agency for more than 20 years, most recently on the Raritan Valley Line.
Sandy Hook closing
The federally run shoreline at Sandy Hook is shuttering. Gateway National Recreation Area, which is run by the National Park Service, said in a Facebook post that it was closing Sandy Hook indefinitely.
The closure follows Murphy's executive order on Tuesday closing all state and county parks because not enough people were following social distancing guidelines.
Bed capacity
NJ health systems and independent acute care hospitals have already increased their potential bed capacity by approximately 60 percent.
NJ Primary postponed
Gov. Murphy is postponing the June 2 primary election to Tuesday, July 7.
Non-essential construction banned
Murphy is also banning all non-essential construction effective 8 p.m. Friday. The Executive Order will also put greater protections in place for workers at warehouses and in manufacturing. The governor said mo one should be working where social distancing isn't being practiced to its fullest extent.
Essential retail stores stricter rules
To mitigate overcrowding at essential retail stores, particularly in grocery stores, Gov. Murphy has ordered all essential retail to indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than 50% of their approved capacity. Customers and employees must wear face coverings. Stores must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, erect physical barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers where practicable and regularly sanitize areas used by their employees.
Truck weight limits
An increase in the amount of weight trucks carrying coronavirus relief supplies was also announced, from 40 tons to 46 tons.
Murphy, Booker visit new field hospital
Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker toured the Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Patients will begin to arrive at the 500 bed facility on Saturday. The Edison facility is equipped to handle coronavirus patients, and state officials say they may need to do so.
Toured our new field medical station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison this morning, where our frontline heroes are assembling 500 hospital beds.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 8, 2020
Their work and these beds will save lives. We cannot thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/OwmUBZJD4d
12 dead at Elizabeth nursing home
Eight staff members and another 16 residents at the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have also tested positive for the virus.
APRIL 7, 2020
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tests positive
Sayegh released the following statement late Tuesday about his diagnosis:
"Today I found out that, like so many around the world, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I was one of hundreds of first responders and city employees tested this past weekend. COVID-19 is a silent virus and I do not know exactly where I may have contracted it. I am not suffering from a fever or cough, but will continue to monitor for symptoms as I am now fully quarantined to my home. My wife has been tested today as well, and we will closely monitor our children. I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible. Even with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month - keeping six feet away from all individuals, vigorously practicing good hand hygiene, and even over the last week, wearing a mask in public - I have fallen prey to this virus. But I am a fighter and will continue to do my job on behalf of the City of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress."
Benevolent pizzeria closes
A New Jersey pizzeria that drew acclaim for borrowing heavily to keep its workers on the payroll during the virus outbreak has temporarily closed its doors. Federico's in Belmar touched off a wave of pay-it-forward donations for those fighting the outbreak, including hospital workers, police, firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Its two owners took out a $50,000 line of credit to keep their 20 employees on the payroll for at least two months.
Primary date change possible
Senate President Steve Sweeney said Murphy is considering moving the state's June 2 primary to July 7. Gov. Murphy earlier said he'd be stunned if the primary date remained the same, but has said he didn't yet decide to move it.
Nursing homes
Half of the state's nursing homes - 188 - have reported at least one positive COVID-19 cases, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. She attributed the high rate to the communal living arrangements at the homes and said the state is working on a statewide plan to address staffing and resource deficiencies at facilities. She said the plan would likely require healthy residents at facilities being moved around.
State, county parks closed
Governor Murphy announced that effective at 8 p.m. on Tuesday all state parks and forests will be closed until further notice. All park lots, grounds, facilities, trails and playgrounds are off-limits. New Jersey State Park Police will patrol park areas to ensure the public is following the Governor's directives to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Beaches closed
Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches. Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
No more guests
Atlantic City's mayor issued an order Monday night prohibiting all hotels and motels in the city from accepting new guests. Mayor Marty Small said those currently in rooms at those facilities can remain until the end of their most recently booked stay, and will not be allowed to renew. The city's nine casinos have been shut for three weeks
APRIL 6, 2020
Morris County jail locked down
The Morris County Correctional Facility is locked down due to COVID-19. This means inmates are only allowed out of their cells for a half-hour each day to stop the virus from spreading.
There are currently nine inmates with coronavirus in the jail.
USNS Comfort to take COVID-19 patients
President Trump approved New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request that the Navy ship will start treating coronavirus patients. The governor says it will add an additional 1,000 beds staffed by federal personnel to provide much-needed relief to the over-stressed hospitals in New York and New Jersey.
#BREAKING: I spoke to the president and he has agreed to our request to treat #COVID patients on the USNS Comfort.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel.
This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems.
Councilman death
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop made the announcement of Councilman Michael Yun's death Monday afternoon on Twitter.
Retired public employees
Gov. Murphy signed an Executive Order to allow retired public employees to return to work - in whichever capacity they can -- without impacting their pension status.
More ventilators
250 ventilators have arrived and 250 more are arriving Monday, Murphy announced.
NJ latest numbers
Governor Murphy announced there are 41,090 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey. The statewide death toll has now passed 1,000, and sits at 1,003.
New medical site
The field medical station opens Monday at the Meadowlands, as the death toll in New Jersey approaches 1,000.
The temporary facility in Secaucus will help take some of the load off of local hospitals.
APRIL 5, 2020
Zero-tolerance approach
A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night will likely result in charges, police in Rumson said.
Lt. Christopher York of the coastal borough's police department said Sunday in a Facebook post that the agency will announce when anyone gets served with a criminal complaint.
State secures 20 refrigerated trucks
Per state report reviewed by ABC News, NJ has ordered 20 refrigerator trailers for temporary morgues. That equates to space for 1,600 bodies. The order is "to support a strategy to address the surge in bodies resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic." Five trailers due to be delivered on April 10.
Short-term rental crackdown
The state's emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences. The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or to health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis. Gov. Phil Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.
New Jersey secures more ventilators
Governor Murphy tweeted on Sunday that 500 more ventilators are headed to the Garden State.
After multiple conversations with the @WhiteHouse, we’ve secured an additional 500 ventilators.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 5, 2020
Ventilators are our #1 need right now. I won't stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can.
Not Social Distancing
Authorities said one person was cited for arranging a youth basketball game with six juveniles in violation of the governor's executive order to stay at home. Another, taken to the Monmouth County jail in a domestic violence case, was accused of spitting on officers processing him, saying he had the coronavirus - alleged behavior the governor said warranted induction to the "knucklehead hall of shame."
Hoboken testing site, store policies, food pantry
A new drive-through testing site opened Saturday at the Riverside Medical Center in Hoboken. The mayor also announced both employees and customers must wear face covers when inside stores, and a food pantry has opened up with hundreds of meals now available for those residents who may not have access to three meals a day due to COVID-19. If residents are in need of food, please call the hotline set up at 551-285-6555 or email hobokenfoodnow@gmail.com.
APRIL 4, 2020
United Airlines slashes LaGuardia, Newark service
United Airlines announced that it would significantly cut service at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports starting Sunday and for at least the next three weeks because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"The goal is to keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area," the airline said.
United will reduce flights at Newark from 139 to 15, an 89 percent reduction in service. The number of destinations served at Newark would decline to nine from 62, an 85 percent decline.
At LaGuardia, daily flights would decline from 18 to two, an 89 percent decline. The number of destinations served would drop to just one from four, a 75 percent reduction.
"While New York and New Jersey are the primary COVID-19 hotspots today, we will also watch the situation on the ground in stations all across our network and evaluate additional mitigation measures we can take in those locations as well," said a note to employees from Chief Operating Officer Greg Hart.
United said local employees would keep their pay and benefits during the reduction, even though many will no longer be required to go to work.
Despite the cuts, United said it would maintain service to nearly every domestic market and three international destinations.
United also said it would continue to offer service to help with the transport of medical supplies and offer free transportation of health care workers to locations where they are needed.
Cafeteria conversion
Hackensack University Medical Center has expanded overall capacity 23 percent to accommodate the dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients in North Jersey by redesigning unused patient care areas, including the cafeteria which opens this weekend as a 74-bed specialized care unit for patients battling the coronavirus.
Touching tribute
NJ Governor Phil Murphy paid tribute to several COVID-19 victims during his coronavirus pandemic briefing on Saturday.
Alleged hoarded masks put to good use
New Jersey will receive 70,000 N95 masks and 5,000 gloves a portion of what FBI recovered after raiding home of Brooklyn man earlier this week for allegedly hoarding and selling medical equipment.
Testing sites
The Bergen Community College testing site will be open Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m. and will remain open until it reaches its 500-test capacity, according to Gov. Murphy. The PNC Banks Art Center, however, will be closed Sunday.
Prohibiting rentals to transient guests
Gov. Murphy announced Colonel Callahan will be signing an administrative order giving municipalities or counties the ability to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants for the duration of the coronavirus emergency, including at hotels and motels.
More medical equipment
New Jersey will be receiving more than 70,000 N95 masks and 5,000 gloves, among other PPE, from the seizure of PPE supplies, Gov. Murphy said.
Hospital worker dies
An employee at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck died last night from COVID-19, the hospital said Saturday. Jesus Villaluz, a patient transporter at Holy Name, worked at the hospital for 27 years. Several co-workers have left messages on Facebook, writing they nominated Villaluz for employee of the year several times and remembered his upbeat spirit: "My worst day at work is better than my best day as a patient."
APRIL 3, 2020
Volunteers needed
Gov. Phil Murphy continued to ask New Jersey retired nurses, doctors, nursing and medical students, EMTS, former members of the Armed Services' medical corps to volunteer. 7,539 individuals have already signed up.
First TSA employee dies
Francis "Frank" Boccabella III, a TSA employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, has died from coronavirus. Boccabella, 39, was an Explosive Detection Canine Handler who joined TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport in June 2004, as a TSA officer and worked with cargo inspectors,where he screened air cargo destined for passenger aircraft. He later became a Compliance Inspector at Newark Liberty International Airport before transitioning to become an Explosive Detection Canine Handler. Boccabella is the first federal TSA employee who lost to COVID-19.
APRIL 2, 2020
"Knucklehead Row"
Murphy said he has indicted the first members of "Knucklehead Row" - six individuals who have been criminally charged for assaulting law enforcement officers by spitting or coughing on them while claiming to have coronavirus. "Let me be clear - we are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who acts so stupidly and puts others in danger or makes them fear for their health. If you engage in such behavior, you're going to face - at the least - fines of up to $10,000 and up to 18 months in jail," he said.
Another Lakewood incident
A funeral in Lakewood that had 60 to 70 people in attendance was broken up by police. 15 people were charged with the violations and one person charged with disorderly persons and hindering an investigation.
Murphy tours Meadowlands
Gov. Phil Murphy toured the Meadowlands Convention Center on Thursday where a field medical station is being built. It will be needed as more than a dozen hospitals in North Jersey are so packed they are now turning away patients.
Touring our new Field Medical Station at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/gjNPQKv7bM— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 2, 2020
Record Unemployment
A record number of New Jersey residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, climbing 32% higher than the week before. 6,648,000 people applied for unemployment in one week. This is now the largest ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department.
APRIL 1, 2020
EKG technician dies
An EKG technician at Newark University Hospital died from coronavirus on Tuesday. The President of Newark University Hospital announced the passing of Kim King-Smith on Wednesday via Twitter and sent his condolences.
Her family says her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her life.
NJ native Adam Schlesinger dies
The Fountains of Wayne musician and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" songwriter died of complications related to coronavirus, a representative confirmed to ABC News. He was 52.
5 dead at New Milford nursing home
Five residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died of COVID-19 related complications, while nearly two dozen residents and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Care One at New Milford, known as Woodcrest, has converted two of its centers to become COVID-capable care units.
Search for more health care help
New Jersey has temporarily reactivated licenses of recently retired health care workers and is asking for other medical professionals to help.
We welcome anyone with prior medical experience to help us here in New Jersey.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020
Visit https://t.co/inf3CNJoOL. Your talents will be matched to where our needs are greatest. We will get in touch with you.
Small business assistance
The application window for its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will open at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd.
.@NewJerseyEDA’s application window for its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will open at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020
For the application, small business owners should visit https://t.co/f5IDYK8kht pic.twitter.com/pwpNAU09Jh
NJ pushing tax and budget deadlines later
New Jersey's income tax deadline will move from April 15 to July 15 and the state budget deadline will move from June 30 to September 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced Wednesday.
Another gathering broken up in Lakewood
A Lakewood couple was charged with child endangerment and other violations after police broke up an engagement party at their home. Eight others were charged with social distancing violations because they attended the party, including a 99-year-old man.
