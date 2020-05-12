coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Fauci warns opening too soon could produce serious consequences

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee that consequences can be serious if some areas reopen too soon from the coronavirus shutdown.

The director of the National Institute of Health is testifying with other national health officials in a Senate hearing on how to reopen the economy.

He said communities must be able to respond when infections return.

Fauci also testified that 8 candidate vaccines are now in clinical development, and we could know by late fall or early winter if successful.

He also warned that effective treatments or a vaccine would not be ready by the time school resumes in the fall.



Besides Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - both in self-quarantine - and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus "testing czar" at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Redfield told the committee that the CDC is developing a surveillance program to ramp up "surveillance of asymptomatic infections" of COVID-19, which is "an important public health tool for early case identification."

New York state is preparing to partially reopen later this week.

Threee upstate regions - the Fingerlakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, have met CDC guidelines and will start a slow reopening this Friday.

New York City, Long Island and our Northern Suburbs will have to wait.

"The likelihood, right now, unless something miraculous happens, we're going into June. So, I think it's fair to say that June is when we're potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York City still needs to see a 14-day decline in cases, a 30 percent hospital vacancy (right now it's at 29 percent) and more testing and contact tracing.

Before opening, they want to be able to quickly identify any new infections so those people can be isolated.

