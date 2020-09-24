coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Dr. Anthony Fauci clashes with Sen. Rand Paul over NYC's COVID success

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will hold a Facebook live chat Thursday with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The discussion is set to begin just after 11 a.m. The two leaders will discuss the Garden State's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second public clash this year between Fauci and Paul. This time it was over the concept of herd immunity.



The chat comes one day after a heated exchange on Capitol Hill between Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul asked Fauci why New York City has been able to beat back the virus.

"They are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds and washing hands," Fauci replied.

"Or they've developed enough community immunity that they're no longer having the pandemic," said Paul.

"I challenge that, senator," Fauci fired back, interrupting Paul, then addressing the committee chair. "Please, sir, I would like to be able to do this because this happens with Senator Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it's about 22%. If you believe 22% is herd immunity I believe you're alone in that."

At the same hearing, health experts tried to convince Americans to take a vaccine when one becomes available.

