Coronavirus Updates: Debate over wearing face masks continues

For months, the CDC recommended that people wear face coverings to protect against coronavirus, but it wasn't until July that the president was seen wearing one for the first time in public.
Infectious disease experts now say masks can lower the risk of infection by up to 85%.
It's an issue on which many Americans agree to disagree.
Prior to Tuesday's presidential debate Ivanka Trump tweeted out a photo of the first family backstage all wearing masks, but during the debate the Trump family was not wearing masks, violating the venue's mandate.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
President improving from COVID-19, but not 'out of the woods' yet, doctor says
President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday - in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.
Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."
12 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
The New York City Health Department continues to track four concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway.
These clusters include 12 neighborhoods in New York City with positivity rates above 3%, accounting for over 30% of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing 9.0% of the city's overall population.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie checks into hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Guggenheim Museum welcomes back visitors on Upper East Side
The Guggenheim Museum has reopened to visitors after having been shut down due to the coronavirus since mid-March.
Carriage horses return to Central Park
Carriage horses will return to Central Park Saturday for the first time in six months. The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification. Just a dozen carriages will be allowed, and they'll be sanitized between each ride. Mobile Health, a professional occupational testing company, performed all of the rapid PCR tests for the horse carriage drivers and all results were negative of COVID-19.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: