Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis resumes weekly public audiences

Francis took off the mask as his car pulled into the San Damaso courtyard inside the Apostolic Palace, where last week he resumed his weekly Wednesday public audiences after a nearly six-month COVID-19 shutdown.
While chairs were spaced out in the courtyard, the limited crowd massed along the barriers as Francis passed by and some lowered their masks to call out to him.
During his remarks, Francis lamented that "partisan interests" were emerging in which some nations and groups are seeking to keep vaccines for themselves, or to further their political or economic interests.
He said: "The coronavirus is showing us that each person's true good is a common good and, vice versa, the common good is a true good for the person. Health, in addition to being an individual good, is also a public good. A healthy society is one that takes care of everyone's health."
Here are more of today's headlines:
School bus service to resume in NYC on Sept. 21
There will be 100,000 bus seats available on the first day of school in New York City. Masks will be mandatory for adults and children, social distancing will be enforced, windows will be open and buses will be cleaned each night.
NYC malls and NY casinos can reopen today
New York City malls and New York casinos have the green light to reopen Wednesday under the condition that they have enhanced air filtration systems in place. Malls in New York City are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and have to follow strict safety measures including enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and seating. Casinos can reopen in New York with a 25% capacity limit and must follow similar safety measures.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.
In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data."
School district suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
A high school senior from Long Island was suspended from school on Tuesday for attending in-person classes when he was supposed to be a remote learner.
William Floyd High School senior Maverick Stow, 17, said he showed up to school on Tuesday morning because he believes he should be in school five days a week.
Passengers can now take COVID test at Newark Airport
COVID tests are now available for passengers at Newark Airport. Easier testing means more testing. The goal is to make sure passengers feel safe enough to fly again.
"You are going to be able to come in as a passenger and get tested, or an employee. You could get the COVID test or the antibody," says Port Authority Chair Kevin O'Toole.
Tips to make remote learning more successful at home amid COVID pandemic
Parents, students and experts are offering tips to make remote learning more successful for children as the new school year gets underway.
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that four states have been added to the Tri-State Travel Advisory that requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio now meet the metrics for the quarantine, which applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Delaware has been added and removed several times, raising objections from Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Still no indoor dining in NYC, Cuomo says
Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out his reasons for not reopening indoor dining in New York City. The governor said he's aware of the "economic pain" being inflicted on city restaurant owners and workers. "We have seen that opening bars has created a compliance and enforcement nightmare," Cuomo said. "From our experience Upstate, opening indoor dining caused issues."
College and universities outbreak protocols
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday New York State's Department of Health will be issuing regulations to require colleges to notify the state when they have 100 COVID-19 cases and could have to transition to remote learning. This as colleges around the country are seeing outbreaks. 108 colleges have reported more than 100 cases each. In New York, SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University, SUNY Fredonia have all seen outbreaks. NYU also held large gatherings in Washington Square Park this weekend. Gov. Cuomo called out administrators for not doing anything to stop it. Hofstra disputed that characterization saying the university has had a total of 34 positive cases out of a total on-campus population of 9,200 since August 28. "In every instance, appropriate protocols have been followed, with immediate isolation and quarantine in coordination with the Department of Health," Hofstra said.
COVID report card
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday all New York state public schools must report testing data on a daily basis, which will be posted in an online daily "report card."
NYC Unveils Learning Bridges Program
The city is rolling out its timetable for its free child care program to supplement Blended Learning. The Learning Bridges Program is for students from preschool to 8th grade who are in Blended Learning and need child care on the days they are not learning in-person. The city will have 30,000 free child care seats available on Sept 21st.
Biden says he'll take coronavirus vaccine
Joe Biden is willing to take a coronavirus vaccine - as long as scientists say it's OK. Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden said first he'd want to see what the scientists said about any potential vaccine. But he said he would like to see a vaccine tomorrow, even if if would cost him the election by helping President Donald Trump. Biden also called for "full transparency on the vaccine," warning that Trump's repeated misstatements and falsehoods with respect to the virus are "undermining public confidence."
Schumer says GOP-proposed relief bill seeks to 'rot core of Big Apple'
Senator Charles Schumer spoke out Monday on the GOP-proposed COVID relief bill, criticizing it and saying the bill seeks to "rot the core of the Big Apple." Schumer was joined by New York City officials in disagreement against the proposed bill, which they say simply acts as a "box-check" for Senator Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.
