Coronavirus Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 4 large gatherings

The latest shutdown happened Sunday night at Zebra Lounge on 38th Ave in Flushing, Queens where 100 people were inside. Three people were charged for violation of emergency order and alcoholic beverage control laws.
9/27/20 @ 2345 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar operation @ 136-11 38th Ave, Queens: 100 people inside, location had one means of egress. 3 charged for violation of emergency order and alcoholic beverage control laws pic.twitter.com/vuzbLbPDsf— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 28, 2020
Deputies say they found 192 people packed into a karaoke bar in Flushing early Sunday morning that was serving alcohol without a license.
On Saturday morning, an illegal gathering of 78 people on Bowery Street in Chinatown was shut down.
Neighbors of the karaoke spot in Flushing say they're fed up.
Florida eases COVID restrictions
Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed over the weekend, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions. The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.
Vaccine delay
The FDA could soon announce extra precautions that would delay the approval of a coronavirus vaccine. Sources say the FDA won't authorize a vaccine until two months after study participants receive a second dose. In another scenario, companies would have to wait 60 days after giving half their participants a second dose. An FDA spokesperson says the agency will issue more guidance shortly.
Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor, schools chancellor
One day before NYC's phased reopening of in-person learning, the union representing over 6,400 of New York City's school leaders declared a unanimous vote of "No Confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza due to their "failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools."
20 college students test positive for COVID at Westchester campus
At least 20 students on the Pleasantville campus of Pace University have tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said after four student athletes on the campus tested positive Monday, they tested more than 600 members of the community and found another 16 students who also tested positive. The 20 students are in isolation and their contacts are also quarantining.
Confusion sets in as Staten Island high school makes last-minute changes before classes start
Some New York City schools are scrambling to prepare for students to return to the classroom next week, and in a last minute decision, one high school is switching to virtual instruction because of a teacher shortage.
UK royal: Youths need extra help in corona era
Prince Charles has warned that up to 1 million young people may need "urgent help'' to protect their futures from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the Prince of Wales says there has "never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present" and that it is a particularly hard time to be young. He says the crisis is reminiscent of the upheavals of the 1970s, when youth unemployment was one of the pressing issues facing British society.
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
People expel particles while coughing, sneezing, singing, shouting, talking and even breathing. But the drops come in a wide range of sizes, and scientists are trying to pin down how risky the various kinds are.
COVID cases on the rise in NJ
Concern is growing over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being confirmed in New Jersey. The state reported 760 new positive cases Saturday, pushing the cumulative total to 202,850, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet. Saturday's total followed two days of increases. Officials are most concerned about rising positive test totals in five counties: Ocean, Gloucester, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
