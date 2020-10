Coronavirus Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A naval spokesperson confirms that a small number of sailors who serve on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive.The service members were taken off the ship to receive medical treatment and went into isolation.In March, more than 1,000 of the almost 4,900 members tested positive.The spring outbreak led to the firing of the ship's captain and resignation of the acting navy secretary.Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will employ a "micro-cluster" strategy to fight the spread of the coronavirus this fall. "We are now going to analyze it on the block by block level," Cuomo said. That means more targeted testing, mitigation measures that reflect why the virus is spreading in those specific areas, and increased enforcement. Cuomo said the strategy has the advantage of causing less disruption overall.As New York City efforts its crackdown on clusters, there are encouraging numbers for schools. However, there are testing concerns A judge ruled against the Diocese of Brooklyn and their lawsuit opposing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's newly ordered COVID restrictions in red zones. In a statement released on Friday, the diocese agreed to abide by the restrictions despite their disappointment in the ruling.Americans watched as the novel coronavirus swept through the country this year, eyes glued to colorful maps tracking the virus like a storm as it blasted through New York, spread through meatpacking plants in the Midwest and ravaged schools and nursing homes in the South and West. The virus' presence became ubiquitous in the United States. In mid-May, 231 of the nation's 3,143 counties had reported no cases of COVID-19. By mid-October, only six U.S. counties reported being COVID-free. This week, as the virus rages toward a third peak, with new infections concentrated in the Midwest and upwards of 50,000 cases a day nationwide, that number shrunk to four There is some good news for holiday enthusiasts as one of the city's beloved holiday markets and ice skating rinks will be returning for its 19th season at the end of October. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will kick off Oct. 30 and will go until March 7, 2021. Visitors can expect many of the same holiday traditions and winter festivities -- but of course some changes will be made this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.People with blood type O may be less vulnerable to COVID-19 and have a reduced likelihood of getting severely ill, according to two studies published Wednesday. Experts say more research is needed. The research provides further evidence that blood type (also known as blood group) may play a role in a person's susceptibility to infection and their chance of having a severe bout of the disease. The reasons for this link aren't clear and more research is needed to say what implications, if any, it has for patients.The World Health Organization is casting doubt on the effectiveness of Remdesivir , the only anti-viral drug authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States. A study conducted by the WHO found that the treatment had no substantial effect on a patient's chance of survival.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone