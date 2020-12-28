COVID Live Updates: CDC releases vaccine guidelines for those with health conditions

Officials say those with weakened immune systems and an increased risk of a severe case of coronavirus may receive the vaccine.
However, the CDC says there is a chance some could experience a reduced immune response to the vaccine.
Those with underlying medical conditions should check they are not allergic to anything in the vaccine before getting it.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC positivity rate increases
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an additional 224 hospitalizations in the city and a total of 2,428 new cases on Monday. The 7-day positivity rate has increased to 7.24%.
Cuomo vows to crack down on vaccine fraud
Gov. Cuomo announced anyone who engages in fraud to receive of administer the vaccine outside of criteria set by NYSDOH will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Cuomo will issue an Executive Order to increase penalties for providers that intentionally disregard prioritization. Administration to a person knowingly not eligible could result in a penalty for the provider of up to $1 million and revocation of all state licenses.
New York vaccination priority population expands
Gov. Cuomo said those eligible for the vaccine this week is expanding to cover urgent care center employees, those administering the vaccine and residents of OASAS facilities.
Next week, the criteria will open up to ambulatory care health care workers and public-facing health workers -- including those who administer COVID tests.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine becomes 5th to begin Phase 3 trials in US
A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation's first shot options.
The U.S. has authorized emergency use of two vaccines, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech and the other by Moderna, but doses will be rationed for months.
The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if this vaccine - a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors - really works and is safe.
Why getting a COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean you should stop mask-wearing
Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 9.5 million doses have been distributed.
While these developments mark a historic moment and hold much promise, that doesn't mean Americans can stop wearing masks anytime soon. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, explains why.
New apps make COVID-19 vaccine passports possible for travel
Now that coronavirus vaccines are starting to roll out in the US and abroad, many people may be dreaming of the day when they can travel, shop and go to the movies again. But in order to do those activities, you may eventually need something in addition to the vaccine: a vaccine passport application.
Several companies and technology groups have begun developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or even countries.
Black Indiana doctor died of coronavirus weeks after accusing hospital of racist treatment
A Black physician died of COVID-19 weeks after she described a white doctor dismissing her pain and concerns about her treatment as she lay in an Indiana hospital.
Dr. Susan Moore passed away on Dec. 20 due to complications from COVID-19, her son told the New York Times. The internist died about two weeks after she shared a video in which she accused a doctor at Indiana University Health North Hospital (IU North) of ignoring her complaints of pain and requests for medication because she was Black, even though she was both a patient and a doctor herself.
In a video that was posted earlier this month, she filmed herself from a hospital bed and recounted her experience at IU North. Moore said her doctor brushed off her symptoms, telling her, "You're not even short of breath."
South Korea COVID variant
South Korea has reported its first cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The country's disease control agency is reporting that the cases are among a family of three who had arrived last week. The family lives in the UK and are currently under quarantine. South Korea recorded more than 1,200 cases on Christmas Day, the biggest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.
New COVID protocols for certain airline passengers
Airline passengers arriving to the U.S. from Great Britain must show proof of a negative COVID test. The new CDC guideline also requires that test results must be known 72 hours or less before departure and comes amid concerns about the new coronavirus variant.
Airlines must confirm negative test results for all passengers before they get on a plane. If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to that passenger.
Highest TSA screening since pandemic hit
TSA screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints nationwide Sunday. They say it is the highest checkpoint throughput since the pandemic hit. It is also the sixth day in the last 10 that volume has surpassed 1 million.
NJ long-term facilities to receive 1st vaccines after distribution delay
New Jersey has lost more than 7,200 residents at long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and that's why they are among the first in line to get vaccinated. The state is preparing to vaccinate 125,000 of those residents in the coming weeks, with 90 facilities expecting to get access to the drugs this week, but the vaccinations are happening a week late after the state missed a federal paperwork deadline.
